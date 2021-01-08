CHAMPAIGN — Ohio State entered Thursday’s game at Illinois ranked as one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.
Nancy Fahey’s Illini women’s basketball team was ranked as the conference’s worst offense.
A mismatch that played out at State Farm Center. Although Illinois held the 16th-ranked Buckeyes more than 15 points below their season average, a listless Illini offense led to a familiar result: Ohio State 78, Illinois 55.
“We talk facts,” Fahey said. “We shot 34.5 percent (overall) and 26.3 percent (on three-pointers). We’re not going to win ballgames doing that.”
Despite the aforementioned offensive issues, the Illini (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) cut an 18-point deficit down to eight by scoring the final three points of the first half and the opening seven points of the second half.
Eva Rubin’s layup with 8:19 left in the third quarter cut the Ohio State lead to 38-30 and led to a timeout from Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff.
Ohio State (6-0, 2-0) responded, however, with a back-breaking 22-2 run over a six-plus minute stretch to seal Illinois’ fate. Jacy Sheldon and Aaliyah Patty led the Buckeyes with 20 and 18 points, respectively, while Kennedi Myles scored a team-high 15 points for the Illini, who have only topped 70 points once this season.
“I don’t think like all the time we’re taking bad shots,” Fahey said. “Sometimes, like everybody, we force some shots because I think kids are trying so hard and we have to get past that to the point, like just take the good shot. I mean we just accept it. You have to accept it (and realize), ‘OK, just keep shooting. Keep getting in the gym. Keep working at it.’”