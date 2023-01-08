COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Illinois women's basketball team became the second straight opponent to lose a 10-point, third-quarter lead to No. 3 Ohio State.
It prevented the Illini from pulling off arguably the biggest win in program history, as the Buckeyes rallied for an 87-81 victory against the Illini on Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena.
"We had a great first half and even the third (quarter) we came out really strong," Illinois coach Shauna Green said afterward, "and then just everything we talked about we needed to do we did a poor job handling the press mid-third quarter and that just led to easy baskets and then break downs defensively. We knew they were going to make a run in the second half. We have to be tougher. We have to be tougher in those stretches. We weren't tough enough with the ball and they just ripped it from us. It's disappointing because we had so many great opportunities that we could have won this game."
Seeking its first win over an Associated Press top-five opponent since 2000, Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) led by as many as 17 points in the second half, as the Illini were ahead 57-40 with 6:56 to go in the third quarter.
Ohio State (17-0, 6-0) responded in a big way with an 18-1 run to tie the game at 58 on a Taylor Thierry layup with 2:16 to go in the third.
The game was tied at 65 entering the fourth quarter before Rikki Harris knocked down a three-pointer 30 seconds into the final period to hand the Buckeyes a lead they would never relinquish in ending Illinois' seven-game winning streak.
Kendall Bostic had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Illini. It was her sixth double-double of the season after the 6-foot-2 junior forward went 13 of 15 from the field in the loss.
"She was great," Green said of Bostic. "I don't think we had everyone play their best game so luckily she came ready to play. She was huge. She was consistent all game."
The Buckeyes also came back from 10 down in the third quarter for an 83-71 win at Minnesota on Thursday night.
Taylor Mikesell poured in 31 points for Ohio State with seven made three-pointers.
"We were saying Caitlin Clark mentality (defensively against Mikesell)," Green said. "She's that good of a player. You can't give her space and we gave her too much space at times and she's that great of a player she's going to make you pay. You can't have mental mistakes and mixups against this team. You know they're not going to just fold and how they runs and come back when they're down is press and three-point shots and during that span we did not do a good job at all of handling either of them and that's why they won."