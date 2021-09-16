CHAMPAIGN — After back-to-back nonconference losses, the Illinois football team has a chance to bounce back at home on Friday night against Maryland.
The Terrapins (2-0), meanwhile, are a team with momentum on their side following home wins against West Virginia and Howard. Maryland’s offense is humming along, as well, averaging 535 yards so far.
During his weekly radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign on Wednesday night, Illini first-year coach Bret Bielema highlighted the challenges Maryland poses ahead of its first trip to Champaign since joining the Big Ten back in 2014.
“Offensively, on the edges, their wide receiver corps is a group that makes a lot of plays,” Bielema said. “They play well in space. They have good size. A couple of them have really good length.”
The Terrapins — led by former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley — have a trio of wide receivers that have the height to bother the Illini secondary. It all starts with 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., who has already racked up two touchdowns and 261 yards on 12 catches.
Jeshaun Jones (five catches, 53 yards) and Rakim Jarrett (12 receptions, 189 yards and 2 TDs) are also reliable options for dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa — the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — has been a difference-making leader under center for Maryland, as the 5-foot-10 junior has completed 48 of 63 passes for 606 yards and six touchdowns while throwing no interceptions.
“(Tagovailoa) was a guy you could see right away from the get go, he’s kind of got all the throws,” Bielema said. “He’s got short to medium. He’s got occasional shot play in there. Stays alive, very athletic. You can see they’ve built the offense more around him more this year. Just a very productive player.”
It’s still early, but Tagovailoa currently leads the Big Ten with a passing efficiency rating of 188.4, and he has more passing yards through two games than any Maryland quarterback since 2011.
Fifth-year senior Tayon Fleet-Davis has also allowed the Terrapins to play complementary football. Fleet-Davis is averaging 7.3 yards per carry, which has made life a lot easier for offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dan Enos during his first season in College Park, Md.
“Their run game, they’re very balanced on first down,” Bielema said. “When you look at the overall picture, they do a lot of things to keep you in check there. And then, obviously, the ability to make plays in space is big.”
The Illini failed to hang with Virginia’s high-powered offense last week in Charlottesville, Va., posting just 14 points despite being able to move the ball at times with Art Sitkowski at quarterback.
Crucially, Illinois converted just six of 17 third-down attempts, and failed twice on fourth-down conversions.
With Brandon Peters expected to return this week from a shoulder injury as the starting quarterback, Bielema singled out two critical factors on Wednesday night.
“We just can’t give them free yards in the passing game, and we have to be productive on third down,” he said.
Unlike the Illini — who have surrendered at least 37 points in each of their past two losses — Maryland’s defense has been sturdy, especially against the run. The Terrapins held West Virginia to just 48 rushing yards and 24 points before shutting out Howard last week.
“They run a lot of man. They’re athletic. They’re long in the back end,” Bielema said. “Up front, they (have) some very strong players, attack the line of scrimmage.”
Despite a short week of practice with a Friday night game, Bielema believes the Illini have what it takes to down another conference opponent. The worst thing Illinois can do, Bielema said, is fail to learn from consecutive defeats after opening the season with a win over Nebraska.
“Our players, A, they’re hungry,” Bielema said. “They want to win just as bad as anybody, if not more than anybody can ever imagine. When you win games, it’s kind of easy to keep winning. When you lose games, it’s hard to start that winning track to get back on track.”
Flipping the script mentally is no easy task, especially for a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011.
“We’ll win a game when we do enough to win it,” he said. “No one’s just gonna give us a game. We’ve got to go out there and win that baby from the start.”