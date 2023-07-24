What's your take? Let us know here
Illinois football's new look was revealed Monday.
In a series of social media posts, the Illini showed off their change of uniforms, which will be used in the 2023 season. Tight end Tip Reiman, linebacker Tarique Barnes and wide receiver Casey Washington were utilized as the uniform models.
Details. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/2j9tYF59DM— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 24, 2023
The primary changes from the previous uniforms are a pair of triple-color stripes on each shoulder of the jersey — blue-orange-blue on the white jersey and orange-white-orange on the blue jersey — and similar vertical stripes down both pant legs. The white pants have a blue-orange-blue stripe, and the orange pants boast a blue-white-blue stripe.
Illinois revealed three different uniform combinations all with the same glossy orange helmet with a blue block "I" and a blue-white-blue center stripe pattern. There is a white-top, white-pant look, a blue-on-orange option and a white-on-orange option.