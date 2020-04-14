CHAMPAIGN — Sophie Gregus committed to Illinois volleyball last June. Then came the waiting game. The walk-on outside hitter/opposite was officially added to the Illini roster on Tuesday.
"Sophie has proven to be a great all-around player at all levels," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said in a release. "She is used to handling ball control and hitting responsibilities as well as being a great team leader on all of the teams she has competed on.
Sophie also impressed me a lot when she came to our camp last year to showcase her skills and work ethic. She understands what it means to be an Illini as both her dad and uncle played football here. We are excited to welcome Sophie to the team."
Check out some @sophiegregus highlights ➡️ pic.twitter.com/4qMVVAb2Cv— Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) April 14, 2020
Gregus has several ties to Illinois. Her sister, Olivia, is currently a student at Illinois. Both her dad, Kurt, and uncle, Dan, were on the Illinois football team in the 1980s. Kurt Gregus played at linebacker from 1986-89, while defensive tackle Dan Gregus was a team captain, defensive MVP and All-Big Ten Second Team pick during his career from 1980-82.
"Illinois is a big family school for me," Sophie Gregus said. "I grew up going to sporting events at Illinois and it has always felt like home. I also love the coaching staff and the supportive environment here as well as the outstanding athletics and academics."
Sophie Gregus dealt with back trouble during her time at Benet Academy. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter/opposite was healthy in 2019, however, and helped lead the Redwings to the Class 4A state title after a third-place finish during her junior year.
Gregus finished her state champion senior season with 260 kills, 86 digs, 38 blocks, 33 aces and 11 assists. She earned East Suburban Catholic all-conference honors, and she was an all-area pick by the Naperville Sun and a Special Mention 50 News-Gazette All-State selection.
Gregus joins a 2020 Illinois recruiting class that also features 6-4 middle blocker/opposite Maddie Whittington (Stillwater, Minn.) and 6-2 outside hitter Raina Terry (Marengo, Ohio). Whittington enrolled at Illinois in January and was just starting her first spring with the Illini when all sports and organized team activities were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Terry is set to join the Illini in the fall.