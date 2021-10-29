Illinois could match its longest Big Ten winning streak of the season with a Friday victory at Rutgers before playing Saturday at No. 13 Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what’s next for the Illini:
Talking about practiceMultiple weeks playing Wednesday and Saturday against Big Ten foes has changed what Illinois has been able to accomplish with its practice time. Recovery and preparation become important following a midweek match, and there’s not as much time to focus on skill development. That changed this week with matches Friday and Saturday, which, of course, creates a different challenge: prep for two teams.
“When you’ve got the back-to-backs, we usually deal with the second team first,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. The Illini spent Monday and Tuesday on Penn State and then Wednesday and Thursday on Rutgers. “I feel like if you do the second team first, you at least give some recall for when you play them on that Saturday. The Friday team you’re dealing with that immediately in the few days before. You’re not getting them mixed up.”
Getting back to top tierIllinois’ weekend matches mark the start of the second half of the Big Ten schedule. That the 2021 season is approaching its end is something Illini setter Diana Brown said the team discussed Monday. Illinois is down to fewer than 30 guaranteed days of volleyball. More wins in the final month, of course, could extend the Illini’s season with a potential NCAA tournament berth. Brown said she’s seen improvement from the 14-7 Illini throughout the fall, but she wants more.
“I would like to see us turn a bit more of the ‘bigger’ points,” Brown said. “I would like to see composure against what we call the top tier of the Big Ten. We want to be one of those top-tier teams. What is it going to take to turn into one of those teams people fear to play? No team in the Big Ten is easy to play, but to be one of those top-tier teams, we have to start turning big points.”
Fighting for consistency
Megan Cooney had one of her best matches of the season in Illinois’ four-set victory against Michigan with a combination of production (20 kills and 10 digs for her seventh double-double) and efficiency (a .425 hitting percentage). It was Cooney’s first double-digit kill match since two in a row against Purdue and Wisconsin to start the month. Consistency from the Illini to keep winning in the Big Ten is needed with an at-large NCAA tournament berth in mind.
“Our team is really good in all aspects of the game,” Cooney said. “How can we stay consistent through an entire match? A lot of times it’s mental or thinking about the last play and wanting to over correct an error. A lot of it is trying to be too perfect with the game or trying to play too tight. When our team plays freely and doesn’t have any mental barriers, we’re a good team.”
Road TRIPS SERVE ILLINI WELL
Illinois’ 3-4 home record is partly a product of who the Illini have played at Huff Hall. Namely ranked teams like Washington, Wisconsin and Purdue. There’s three of the four losses, with the fourth coming against a solid Colorado program also in Champaign.
Away from Huff Hall this year, though, Illinois is 11-3 overall and 5-3 in true road matches. There’s two more road losses against top 25 teams in that mix.
“We always talk about being a team that’s good anytime, anywhere,” Tamas said. “In some ways, there can be more pressure and distraction playing at home, whether you’ve got school or a bunch of people you’re trying to live up to expectations for. On the road, it’s a little bit more about us against everyone else in the gym. I think we’ve been good in both places, and I’ve just been really proud about the way we’ve competed all year so far.”