CHAMPAIGN — The renovations to Huff Hall this summer weren’t sweeping changes. Mostly aesthetic “incremental changes” according to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
The basketball goals from its long ago days as the home of Illinois hoops came down a year ago.
This year meant a new coat of paint for the walls and ceiling. Next year’s to-do list includes new lighting. Ideas to make the upper level seats more viewer friendly, though, are still a work in progress.
One big ticket item, though, needed to be added this offseason to the 97-year-old building on the University of Illinois campus. A new videoboard on the south wall dwarfs its predecessor. That might not be strong enough. It’s arguably four times the size of the old one.
The installation of said videoboard isn’t the main reason Illinois hasn’t yet played a home match, but it certainly played a role. And it’s partly why Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. match against Eastern Illinois will be played at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
“They wanted to have us down there,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said Tuesday afternoon. “While we’re still going through some renovations here, too, we wanted to make sure we could do that. Hopefully we’ll have them here next year. We want to showcase central Illinois volleyball and have those fans come to these matches to see what we can do.”
Wednesday’s match against Eastern Illinois (5-5) was the last match added to Illinois’ schedule on Aug. 10. It wasn’t necessarily a last-minute addition. More the realities of trying to hammer out a contract.
“It was in the works for a bit,” Tamas said. “It’s just kind of how the contracts roll through sometimes trying to agree upon a date and a time.”
Wednesday’s match in Charleston and two more Saturday in Milwaukee against Illinois State and host Marquette will wrap up the nonconference slate for No. 25 Illinois (4-3). The Illini will open Big Ten play at home Sept. 23-24 against Maryland and Northwestern, respectively.
It will be the first look for most of the Illinois fan base of the team and for everyone of the slightly renovated Huff Hall.
“We’ve just got to go through the test runs and make sure everything is ready to go,” Tamas said. “We’ll be ready for home games next week.”
Illinois’ split schedule this week will be a test run in its own right, with two matches Saturday allowing for the midweek trip to Charleston. The Illini’s Big Ten schedule will shift toward more midweek conference matches followed by a weekend showdown in mid-October. The schedule will run that way for four straight weeks and five of the last seven weeks of the season.
“It’s good preparation for that with a short turnaround week,” Tamas said. “You don’t get as much prep with opponents, and you don’t get as long of practices because you’ve got to get ready for competition. That’s how it goes during the (Big Ten) season as well.”
The change in the schedule from the first three weeks of the season meant a modified practice for Illinois on Tuesday. The on-court portion was shorter and was followed by a film session at Huff Hall.
Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry sees adjusting to that pacing this week as beneficial moving forward.
“It gets to be a lot once Big Ten season starts being in school, midterms are coming up and then playing twice a week — one in the middle of the week and then one on the weekend,” Terry said. “Getting into that pretty early will be nice. Our Tuesday’s might look a little more like serve-and-pass. Chris doesn’t want to tire us out, but we still take every rep very seriously.”