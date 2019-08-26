1111 spor UIVB4.JPG

 By The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten preseason poll (voted on by the conference's coaches) and American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll (voted on by 64 coaches nationwide) differed in a couple ways in ranking the top teams in the Big Ten.

One difference saw Illinois check in at No. 5 and behind Penn State in the Big Ten poll released Monday morning after being ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in the preseason AVCA Top 25. The Illini are coming off a Final Four run that saw them go 32-4 in the 2018 season.

The top three in the Big Ten were also different between the polls, with the Big Ten coaches going with Wisconsin as the league favorite and then Nebraska and Minnesota. The AVCA ranked them Nebraka first and then Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten also announced a 14-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Illinois senior Jacqueline Quade was one of three unanimous selections. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter earned First Team All-Big Ten and AVCA First Team All-American honors during her breakout junior season. Quade set career highs in kills (560), digs (254) and aces (32) in 2018.

2019 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

*Jacqueline Quade, Sr., OH, Illinois

Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland

Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State

*Kendall White, Sr., DS, Penn State

Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin

*Dana Rettke, Jr., MB, Wisconsin

* — unanimous selection

2019 Big Ten Preseason Poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Illinois

6. Purdue

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Michigan State

10. Maryland

11. Indiana

12. Northwestern

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

