CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten preseason poll (voted on by the conference's coaches) and American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll (voted on by 64 coaches nationwide) differed in a couple ways in ranking the top teams in the Big Ten.
One difference saw Illinois check in at No. 5 and behind Penn State in the Big Ten poll released Monday morning after being ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in the preseason AVCA Top 25. The Illini are coming off a Final Four run that saw them go 32-4 in the 2018 season.
The top three in the Big Ten were also different between the polls, with the Big Ten coaches going with Wisconsin as the league favorite and then Nebraska and Minnesota. The AVCA ranked them Nebraka first and then Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Big Ten also announced a 14-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Illinois senior Jacqueline Quade was one of three unanimous selections. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter earned First Team All-Big Ten and AVCA First Team All-American honors during her breakout junior season. Quade set career highs in kills (560), digs (254) and aces (32) in 2018.
2019 Preseason All-Big Ten Team
*Jacqueline Quade, Sr., OH, Illinois
Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland
Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State
*Kendall White, Sr., DS, Penn State
Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin
*Dana Rettke, Jr., MB, Wisconsin
* — unanimous selection
2019 Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Illinois
6. Purdue
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan State
10. Maryland
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers