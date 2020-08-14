CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball team was back on the court at Huff Hall on Thursday morning.
Practice was on. The Illini competed against themselves. Push-ups and sit-ups at the end of practice were on the line.
“The girls were getting feisty over calls,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said later Thursday during a Zoom call with mostly local media. “Maybe some bad calls made purposely by myself so they get used to that.”
It was like any other Illinois practice at Huff. Except it wasn’t. Thursday’s intrasquad work wasn’t in advance of the coming fall season. Not after the Big Ten’s announcement Tuesday it was postponing all fall sports with only the hope a rescheduled spring season could happen in its place.
The Illini still got after it.
“We’re competitors,” Tamas said. “They like to compete. They like to have fun. I felt (Thursday), more than any, it was, ‘Let’s go through a normal game warmup. Let’s compete against each other.’”
Illinois started its preseason practices Aug. 7 after arriving back on campus in late June as part of the overall return-to-campus procedure for Illini student-athletes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those practices will continue even though the season won’t start as scheduled later this month. The fall, in fact, flips and becomes more like a typical spring.
The regular spring volleyball “season” is all about development. Yes, Illinois usually plays against other semi-local teams on four separate weekends in a normal spring, but the focus is on preparation.
Needed preparation, some seasons, following heavy roster turnover. Like this past spring would have been after Illinois lost All-American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade and four other starters in Beth Prince, Ashlyn Fleming, Morgan O’Brien and Caroline Welsh to graduation. Quade grad transferred to UCLA to play beach volleyball, and O’Brien ultimately wound up at Texas as a grad transfer, too, for indoor.
“When we got taken out in the spring, everyone went back home,” Tamas said. “It’s maybe not as easy as other sports to get good at on your own. You really need to see the game at the speed that we play at. With that being said, we’ve come back fantastically. I’m really pleased by some of the development that I’ve seen from some of our players.”
The fall-turned-spring development phase Illinois now jumps into will also be a bonus for its three freshmen. The official run-up to a season is normally short — measured in weeks. Now the trio of Maddie Whittington (who enrolled early and then had to leave campus two months later), Raina Terry and Sophie Gregus have months instead to get accustomed to college volleyball.
“Usually you’re waiting for your freshmen to show up, and now the freshmen are here,” Tamas said. “It’s really nice to have that timeframe to work with them and for them to understand the systems. We can talk about it on film all we want, but it’s a lot different when you’re actually out on the court and playing next to your teammates. I do appreciate we’ll have a little bit more time to develop — especially after losing five starters from last year’s team — and that we get a better chance to gel.”
The loss of a fall season was an obvious disappointment, but it was an eventuality Tamas said the team understood could happen. That the opportunity for a competitive spring season exists — even if the details haven’t been hammered out just yet — is the silver lining.
For now? The Illini will put in work at Huff Hall in preparation for that potential scenario.
“A portion of practice is chunked for skill development,” Tamas said. “Then we’re going to have maybe the last half of practice or maybe we’ll just have certain days where we compete and get after it. Even though we don’t get the outcome we want, we still get a chance to improve as a team both on and off the court.”