CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball’s celebration of Wednesday night’s four-set win against No. 11 Penn State wasn’t over the top.
Simply a group hug at center court of Huff Hall between all the players mirrored by one at the bench between the coaches.
That didn’t stop two key thoughts from running through Illinois setter Diana Brown’s head, though. They were part affirmation about the level of volleyball the Illini can play and part sense of relief.
Nine times Illinois had played a ranked opponent this season before the Huff Hall showdown with Penn State. Nine times Illinois lost.
Until Wednesday. Until that 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 win in front of 1,937 fans that delivered the first real signature victory of the season. And none too late.
“We finally got that win that we needed to move forward,” Brown said. “This is how we can play from now on. … We’ve been so close so many times, and it was so annoying to hear that so many times. I think we finally figured out that edge. We understand it’s not always going to be like this. It’s not always going to feel as good as this, but we need to push through.”
Even with Wednesday’s win, Illinois (10-11, 5-6 Big Ten) is short on the quality of wins necessary to make a postseason appearance a reality. Not to mention getting on the right side of .500.
That’s the beauty of the Big Ten.
More upset opportunities are on the horizon. Illinois has to avoid one itself Sunday at Rutgers (7-15, 1-9), but home matches next week against a pair of top 10 teams in No. 5 Wisconsin (16-3, 10-1) and No. 9 Minnesota (13-6, 8-3) loom as crucial to the Illini’s still-distant-for-now NCAA tournament chances.
“For us, especially with this lineup that’s been thrown together by necessity, we knew it was a matter of time before we got over the hump,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “It’s always tough, but it’s a part of the process. We know this doesn’t happen overnight. That’s always the reminder to the team. We try to show them the good and improve on the bad as best we can.”
Illinois wiped out some of the bad Wednesday. An emphasis on defense certainly helped, but the Illini took the upper hand early against Penn State (17-5, 6-5) mostly because nothing the Nittany Lions did had any effect in slowing down Raina Terry. The Illini outside hitter put down her 10th kill of the match just two points into the second set and finished with 24 kills to match her season high.
“It was just a mindset,” Terry said. “I was trying to go for it — let it rip, swing hard and be smart.”
Brown has come to expect no less from the 6-foot-3 junior outside hitter and fellow Ohio native. Terry has totaled double-digit kills in 17 of 21 matches this season. Wednesday night also doubled as a top three performance in terms of attack efficiency.
“Honestly, she does this all the time,” Brown said. “When she has 20 or 30 kills — or whatever she had — I know she’s feeling it. She looks at me and is like, ‘Get me the ball.’ … She takes big rips all the time. She’s being brave. What more could I ask for? She went off.”
Penn State responded, of course. Made changes to try and slow Terry down. That’s when Brown, who finished with 41 assists, was able to get her four other hitters involved. A necessary adjustment on Illinois’ part to fend off the Nittany Lions’ comeback attempt.
Penn State rallied to win the third set and had designs on taking the fourth set in fighting off four match points before Champaign native Rylee Hinton delivered the match winner for the Illini.
“We don’t want to turn into a tipping team at the end,” Tamas said he told his team in the late timeout he called in the fourth set. “We want to go up and take some big cuts for points. The big swing got the kill … and the match.”