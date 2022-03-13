CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team gathered in the Traditions Club at State Farm Center to watch the NCAA tournament selection show Sunday. The Illini knew they were probably a No. 3 or No. 4 seed and most likely the latter.
So when the first No. 4 seed was announced there was a bit of sense of anticipation from the Illinois players. Then Arkansas was revealed.
It didn’t take long, though, for the Illini to hear their name. Just one region later, Illinois was announced as the No. 4 seed set to play No. 13 seed Chattanooga in a first-round game in Pittsburgh.
The announcement was met with … just polite applause. No cheering. No overt emotions to speak of, really. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was the only person — player or coach — that rose to his feet in applause.
“It’s definitely a business thing,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “We’ve been to the tournament. We know how that feeling was. We’re not trying to get too high right now. We’re prepared to go out there and play our hardest and go out there and compete at the highest level. We’re more focused on not celebrating right now, but celebrating in the long run when we complete the task.”
Matchups announced for the full South Region, The Athletic’s Seth Davis, who doubles as a college basketball reporter for CBS Sports, chose Chattanooga as a team capable of pulling an upset or two. Davis said he’d take the Mocs all the way to the Sweet 16.
Illinois’ watch party hadn’t broken up at that point. Players, coaches and staff would eventually head to the ready room at State Farm Center for a quick team meeting, but not before hearing Davis pick them to lose in the first round.
“I already know that there’s going to be a lot of people betting against,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “A lot of people had hope for us last year, and we didn’t have the outcome we wanted. There’s always going to be people that don’t believe in us. We’re not going to really focus on that. We’re going to keep it one game at a time and hopefully prove anyone who doubts us wrong.”
The details of the first-round matchup with Chattanooga weren’t high on Illinois’ priority list Sunday. That’s to come this week before the Illini head to Pittsburgh for the 5:50 p.m. Friday game against the Mocs at PPG Paints Arena.
The Illinois players, like their coach, are a bit more singular in their focus and approach.
“We still have that bad taste in our mouth of being eliminated in the second round,” said Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier, referencing last year’s upset loss to Loyola Chicago. “Yes, (another tournament appearance) special, but we don’t try to lose track and we know what happened last year. Seeds don’t matter. You’ve just got to be better that night. We’ve got to take that into perspective and try to be the best every night.”
Frazier and Cockburn both concurred that having a complete NCAA tournament experience after last year’s bubble in Indianapolis was one of the best parts of making a repeat appearance. Arenas full of fans. True March madness.
Which starts in Pittsburgh for Illinois not that the Illini had given where they might wind up much thought.
“I don’t think the location matters,” Frazier said. “You’ve got to win the game. You’ve got to survive and advance. I’m not going there for vacation. We’ve got a goal of trying to get to the Final Four and possibly farther than that.”
“Before (Sunday), there was only one location that I knew and even thought about, and it and was New Orleans,” Cockburn added. “I heard about that from Trent. He told us that’s where the Final Four was, and that’s been my goal since he told us that.”
Illinois will be one of nine Big Ten teams vying for that trip to New Orleans. Both Wisconsin and Purdue were given No. 3 seeds. Ohio STate and Michigan State were both No. 7 seeds, and Michigan earned a No. 11 seed. So did Rutgers, who will play in the First Four in Dayton, along with No. 12 seed Indiana.
“To think that Rutgers was on the bubble,” Underwood said. “I know they had a tough preseason, but my gosh are they good. I think there’s value in the fact we got nine teams in. … It’s brutal. It’s brutal. It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen in basketball. Going through this league there are no cupcakes, and the coaching and the venues and the fans are unbelievable. We would all like to be (seeded) higher, but we got nine in and that speaks volumes to the coaches in this league and the toughness and the grit each of these programs show. I think we’ve got multiple teams who can make a deep run.”