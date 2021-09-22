CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema wrapped up his Sunday film review session with his Illinois football team with a series of clips.
It was the final word, in a way, on the Illini’s 20-17 loss to Maryland late last Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Three offensive plays.
Three defensive plays.
Three special teams plays.
“Then I showed two plays that were kind of sparks to something special that, unfortunately, didn’t manifest into a win,” Bielema said, “but were an indication of what’s coming.”
The first of those “spark” plays was Josh McCray’s 38-yard touchdown run that saw the true freshman running back shrug off several would-be tacklers before he crossed the goal line. Five different angles, including ones that showed the sideline and the student section, all celebrating McCray’s first collegiate touchdown.
Only one player celebrated the second “spark” play Bielema showed the team. Because Seth Coleman was likely the only player on the field that knew he had stripped the ball from Maryland running back Peny Boone.
“He made a sound tackle, knew where the football was and then made a violent attempt to rip it out,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “It was crazy, because you couldn’t really tell with where the tackle happened and where we are on the sideline. Shoot, the official right there didn’t see it.”
Bielema challenged the no-call based on Coleman’s word. It’s a scenario the Illinois coach emphasized during training camp. Having replay ability is only part of the equation. Bielema wants to be sure before he makes that decision.
“All I want to know is the truth,” Bielema said. “I want to know the honesty of the moment, because you see a lot of kids get caught up in the moment. Seth looked right at me and said, ‘Coach, that’s out. It’s out.’”
Coleman’s forced fumble and recovery was confirmed. It was the biggest play the redshirt freshman outside linebacker made against Maryland, but far from the only one. Coleman finished the game with six tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup to go with his strip tackle of Boone.
All the more notable because the Maryland game was also Coleman’s first start in place of super senior outside linebacker Isaiah Gay.
“Just consistency not only with the way he plays — his effort — but also consistently doing his job time in and time out,” Walters said was the reason Coleman broke into the starting lineup for the first time against the Terrapins. “That’s been a huge point of emphasis for us as a program, and Seth has been an example of that. It showed on game day. I thought Seth grew up Friday night. It was good to see and good to feel it on the sidelines. You could feel the energy on the sidelines when he was making plays.”
Coleman was an intriguing option for the new Illinois staff. Outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane’s first impression was that, physically, Coleman fit that part. Good size and length at 6 feet, 5 inches and 235 pounds and some speed off the edge to go with it.
“He’s got everything we want,” Kane said. “Then it was just the confidence in how we were playing the game of football here and adjusting his mentality to how we wanted to play football. … I think he’s going to continue to get better and better and better as the season goes along. He makes plays. When he’s out there, he produces and he’s able to get to the ball.”
Coleman played sparingly in the first three games of the season backing up Gay. Expectations have risen now that he produced in his first start. The way he played against the Terrapins, though, was important for a young player trying to figure out how he fits in a new defense.
“You always have questions until you go out there and do it,” Walters said. “There’s still plays out there we want back with him specifically, but for him to play the way he did, the way he prepares was good to see.”
“I think it’s huge,” Kane added. “You’ve got to keep him grounded, though, too. A little bit of success doesn’t equate to exactly what we want. We’ve got a lot of games left, and people now know who he is. He’s not unknown now. He’s got to go out there and keep doing what he’s doing.”