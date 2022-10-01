MADISON, Wis. — The only aspect that delayed what turned into an endless supply of Josh Whitman bear hugs in the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium was the detour the Illinois football team made to the southeast corner to celebrate with a small pocket of orange-clad Illini fans.
They were certainly easy to spot by the end of Saturday’s game. The bulk of the 73,502 fans in attendance started heading for the exits at the start of the fourth quarter. It took the entire first half for the Wisconsin students to file into the stands, and three-fourths of them were gone as soon as “Jump Around” finished playing.
That Illinois pushed its lead to 24 points with a 31-yard Caleb Griffin field goal early in the fourth quarter sped up the Camp Randall Stadium evacuation. The game was essentially decided, leaving the remaining Illinois fans able to lob cheers of “I-L-L … I-N-I” from one corner of the stadium to the other while the Illini finished off their dominant 34-10 victory.
It was the first Illinois win in Madison in two decades. Multiple players on the roster weren’t even born when Jon Beutjer threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns and the Illini weathered five turnovers to beat the Badgers 37-20 on Nov. 9, 2002.
Not letting Saturday’s victory become a one-off scenario is now Illinois’ goal.
“We want to get to a point where this is regular,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said. “Where we do this often. Where it’s not 20 years. Where it’s not a surprise to anyone else that this was possible.”
The postgame celebration by the Illini (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on Barry Alvarez Field was the type of moment Alex Palczewski was hoping for when he decided to return for a sixth season. The veteran offensive linemen witnessed two other games in Madison in 2018 and 2020 with the Illini on the wrong side of a blowout.
Palczewski considers Saturday’s 24-point victory against the Badgers (2-3, 0-2) a tide turner for the Illinois football program and how its perceived.
“In years past, just the way people said Illinois it was like, ‘Oh, we’ve got Illinois this week,’” Palczewski said with an emphasis that indicated nobody was particular worried about the Illini. “This year it’s, ‘Oh (shoot), we’ve got Illinois.’ It isn’t just this week or just (Saturday). It goes back all the way to December with guys just grinding and working hard and truly trying to get better every single day. Just trusting these coaches and pushing each other. I’m so proud I came back for this because everybody is truly doing their part to build this program.”
Securing a road win against Wisconsin is part of that program build.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema presented a graphic to the team not long after he was hired that outlined the last five Big Ten West champions at that point. The emphasis was clear. Winning a division title, at least based on the last half decade, meant going through Wisconsin or Northwestern.
The Illini got their “Land of Lincoln trophy” win against the Wildcats in last year’s regular-season finale and get another crack at struggling Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) in late November. A successful rematch Saturday with the Badgers after last year’s blowout loss in Champaign was the next step.
“I put that same exact graphic with same font and everything in front of them on Wednesday and expressed to them this is part of where we want to be,” Bielema said.
Mission accomplished on Saturday.
It’s all part of the change Bielema has instilled in the program. A year ago, the Illinois coach was talking about not being able to coach confidence after a blowout loss at Virginia. This year’s Illini have it. They’re confident in their coaches and confident in the players next to them.
“I don’t think this was a fluke,” Illinois running back Chase Brown said. “We came in with a mindset to win, and that’s what happened. Whoever wants to ride the bandwagon, go right ahead. We’re all confident in what we’re able to do and accomplish. We’re going to keep this going. This is a good team.”
That confidence, that mindset to enter hostile territory like Saturday in Madison with every expectation to leave with a victory, is what Bielema wants from his team. Successful rematches with Virginia and now Wisconsin only help drive that change.
“I said going to Indiana I expected to win,” Bielema said. “I thought we had a good football team, but I was more convinced walking out of the locker room after defeat that we did. It may sound weird — it may not make sense to the outside world — but people in our locker room knew what I meant. There were definitely some things we had to get corrected, and I thought if we corrected those moments, good things were going to happen.”
Saturday’s win at Wisconsin certainly qualifies.