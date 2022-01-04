CHAMPAIGN — As Illinois basketball attempts to resume competition after a COVID-19 outbreak infected 10 players over the holiday break, Brad Underwood and his staff have a particularly pertinent saying.
“Three weeks to get in great shape, three days to get out.”
“You always worry a little bit about conditioning,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during the Illinois coach’s Monday night radio show appearance ahead of the team’s Tuesday trip to Minneapolis to face off against Minnesota (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
Before the outbreak, the Illini (9-3, 2-0) were firing on all cylinders offensively, shooting 47.5 percent (57 of 120) from three-point range during the previous four games (3-1 record), and had turned in dominant defensive performances during impressive showings against St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 18 and Missouri on Dec. 22.
Now, they’ll head north to a hostile environment to take on a motivated Minnesota team under first-year coach Ben Johnson.
And only a handful of players have been training during the shutdown, including veteran guard Trent Frazier.
Underwood isn’t too concerned about his trusted fifth-year guard or the other players that avoided an infection. But the Illini who stuck out quarantine in their apartments and were unable to roam the Ubben Basketball Complex’s court are likely to be impacted by the time off due to the virus.
“Guys like Trent Frazier can bounce back much quicker than a guy like myself,” Underwood said. “Couple days off and I looked like it was a month off. Everybody’s different, and we’re managing to get through that.”
“There’s a fine balance there with guys,” the Illini coach continued. “And you can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re just going to line them up and run or we’re going to scrimmage for two hours.’ There’s got to be a balance. There’s got to be a little bit of a build-up.”
The Illini didn’t disclose which players tested positive for the virus, but Underwood said that most of the team’s cases were asymptomatic. Still, a layoff can affect a players’ touch, in addition to their physical condition.
Take Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison, two of the team’s best shooters, for example.
Plummer started 5 of 18 (27.8 percent) during his first four games after transferring in from Utah. Including a 7-of-9 three-point shooting performance against Kansas State, he’s gone 37 of 76 from distance (48.7 percent) since then. Grandison went a solid 17 of 41 beyond the arc last season, but was coming on strong before the holidays, hitting a superb 15 of his last 29 threes (51.7 percent) over the last four games.
Traditional basketball logic suggests that Illinois — in particular, its perimeter threats — could lose some of that shooting rhythm after a long layoff.
And on the road in the Big Ten, the Illini might not be able to afford any letdowns in jump shooting.
Getting the Dec. 29 game against Florida A&M in as scheduled likely would have given Illinois a cushion against a cold shooting night, but of course, the COVID-19 cases forced that game’s cancellation.
“As somebody that’s done that and has been through it, it’s always tough,” former Illini Deon Thomas said when speaking with Barnhart on Monday. Thomas serves as a radio analyst alongside Barnhart for Illinois games. “That’s why that first (Florida A&M) game would’ve been really good to come back and play and not have to jump right back into Big Ten play. But I think the Illini will be fine.”
Underwood has also found another way to turn the team’s latest string of adversity into a plus as Maryland comes to town on Thursday night, setting Illinois up for a 48-hour turnaround.
“To be honest, I’m going to spin it this way: It’s what the NCAA tournament looks like,” Underwood said. “You play on a Thursday, (then) you’ve got a Saturday game. You’ve got to get refocused pretty quick and onto the next one. In our case, the Thursday game is at home against a good Maryland team. We’ll have to shift gears pretty quick after we get back from Minnesota.”