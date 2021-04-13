CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood rightly touted the fact the Illinois men’s basketball team went from August through the end of the 2020-21 season without a positive COVID-19 case.
Plenty of teams across the country couldn’t make the same claim.
A COVID-19 pause was borderline the norm and not the exception.
Of course, that 61/2-month stretch without interruption was also the reason the Illinois coach sent his team home as soon as the season ended on March 21 following the Illini’s second-round loss to Loyola Chicago in the NCAA tournament.
“We needed some time off,” Underwood said. “There’s no doubt. All the Pac-12 success in the postseason, I think one of the interesting arguments is going to be about they had no summer, they had no fall. Both the teams in the championship had extensive layoffs from COVID during the season.”
The grind this season didn’t just come from playing a 20-game slate in the Big Ten plus a handful more nonconference games. All doing so essentially with no fans in attendance at the games.
The Illini were in a daily testing protocol from their return to campus last summer until the season’s end. Interactions outside their self-imposed “bubble” were seriously discouraged.
And while the players, who are in all online classes, started making their return to campus this week, they won’t immediately get back on the practice court at Ubben Basketball Complex for any organized team activities. They’ll still work with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, but the Illinois coaching staff is hitting pause this time.
“We’re going to take some time off,” Underwood said. “We’ve been going since June as part of our protocols and everyday testing. It was just as easy to do something in the gym and work as it was to just let them roam around and do nothing when they had to be here. We’ll get back in with Fletch. The basketball stuff, we’ll take a little bit of a break from. We’ll take a mental break from that.”
What the Illini’s workouts look like once they get back on the court is to be determined. Roster uncertainties are at the forefront of that determination. It’s also something Illinois can’t do anything about.
“We’ve got one summer session here that starts in June,” Underwood said. “We’ll have guys in for that, obviously, to stay on top of their academic work. I would assume we probably won’t have the whole roster here by then.”
A full offseason — even with a break thrown in this spring — could be critical to the development of Illinois’ younger returning players. Mostly because guys like Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins, Brandon Lieb and even a now-healthy Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had exactly zero of that last summer.
“We did nothing last year even though our guys were here,” Underwood said. “We had small group weight workouts. We weren’t able to really tackle any specific needs in terms of improvement of their game. We couldn’t handle all that because of COVID and the restrictions that were put on us. I think there’s tremendous growth with that.”
Curbelo had the best season among Illinois’ underclassmen, of course, and claimed Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and four rebounds. He was the first Illini to be named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and just the fifth freshman following the Ohio State trio of Daequan Cook (2007), B.J. Mullens (2009) and Aaron Craft (2011) and Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes (2014). Still, Curbelo’s role will change in the 2021-22 season. Underwood expects to see a stronger, better defender and a better shooter next season. Not to mention the leadership role the 6-foot-1 guard will have to carry.
“That mental part of it changes,” Underwood said. “That’s something that comes very natural for him. I think as a freshman he took a back seat, but it’s something we witnessed in the recruiting process that becomes very natural for him and very easy for him to lead.
“He’s a young guy that will benefit from (the offseason) drastically. He’ll make huge improvements. I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t have an outstanding year.”