CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team targeted frontcourt help in the transfer portal.
It arrived on Wednesday.
Camille Hobby posted she was committing to the Illini as a transfer on her Instagram page. The 6-foot-3 center has one year of eligibility left after playing four seasons at North Carolina State.
Hobby started all 32 games last season for the Wolfpack, who finished with a 20-12 record after losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Princeton. Hobby averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.3 minutes played as a senior while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 84.0 percent at the free-throw line.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native featured in 113 games with N.C. State, as Wes Moore's program qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons with Hobby on the roster, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and Elite Eight in 2022.
“I think every program will use (the portal) differently,” Green said last month during an appearance on WDWS’ ‘SportsTalk’ show. “There’s going to be a lot of really good kids in there, but they have to fit what you do. They have to fit your style, they have to fit your culture and again, we’re not going to just go and recruit every kid even though their numbers may be good. They have to fit who we are, what we’re about, how we play, but more importantly, our culture. ... That is the number one thing, and I will never sacrifice our culture for numbers or ranking or anything like that. It’s too important to what we do and how we go about business day-to-day.”
Hobby becomes the second player Illinois has added from Raleigh, N.C. Hobby was teammates with Genesis Bryant, who joined the Illini program before the 2022-23 season. Bryant put up 15.2 points and 3.6 assists last season en route to All-Big Ten Second-Team honors, with Illinois posting a 22-10 record and reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.
The addition of Hobby is the first of the offseason for Green's program. Illini guard Jayla Oden announced shortly after the season ended that she was entering the transfer portal after two years at Illinois. The Illini did sign two players in early November with freshman guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan, who was named Miss New York State Basketball on Wednesday, set to join the 2023-24 roster.
Hobby will supply needed size in the frontcourt for the Illini alongside starters Kendall Bostic and Brynn Shoup-Hill. Bostic, a second-team All-Big Ten pick, averaged 10.2 points and 9.8 rebounds as a junior but carried a leg injury into Illinois' season-ending 70-56 loss to Mississippi State on March 15 in a First Four NCAA tournament game in South Bend, Ind.
Shoup-Hill also dealt with a foot injury late in the season with the Goshen, Ind., native sitting out four straight games before returning for Illinois' NCAA tournament loss to the Bulldogs, during which she played 28 minutes but was held scoreless despite pulling down five rebounds. Shoup-Hill started 28 games for the Illini as a sophomore last winter and was responsible for 6.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.