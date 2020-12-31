CHAMPAIGN — The ebb and flow of a basketball season are common.
Games happen. Practices follow. Then games happen again.
The cycle repeats itself. Until it doesn’t. Because of a pandemic.
COVID-19 positive cases within the Michigan and Southern Illinois women’s basketball programs caused Illinois to not play those games earlier this month.
Meaning that when Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) steps onto the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall court to take on No. 20 Indiana (4-2, 2-0) at noon on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind., it will mark the Illini’s first game in three weeks. Illinois last played on Dec. 10, losing 78-72 at Nebraska in its Big Ten opener.
“It is kind of hard thinking you’ll have a game and then it gets canceled right before,” said Jeanae Terry, Illinois’ sophomore guard who is averaging 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. “No one got down or anything. We just came in and worked. We knew sooner or later that this Indiana game would come.”
Sooner is here now. The Hoosiers have won the last 10 games in the series, with the Illini last knocking off Indiana in 2014.
Illinois coach Nancy Fahey realizes her team has its work cut against the Hoosiers. Especially with the long layoff in between games.
“Emotionally, it is a challenge,” Fahey said. “Everybody loves to practice, but I still haven’t met a player that goes, ‘All right, let’s just practice for three weeks and not play again.’”
Meaning Fahey is eager to see how her team responds in doing what they arrived at Illinois to actually do: play basketball games.
“I just think it’s a competitive rust,” Fahey said. “It’s not necessarily the practice. It’s the emotional part of gearing back up. Everybody in sports likes to have a plan and likes to know what you’re doing the next day. We’re very organized people. When you take that out, you have to shake off competitive rust.”