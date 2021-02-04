Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. previews Thursday night’s Illini-Spartans game in East Lansing, Mich.:
Take two, sort of
Illinois was supposed to play Michigan State twice this season. But a COVID-19 pause within the Spartans’ program led to the Illini’s Jan. 14 home game against Michigan State getting postponed to a still-to-be-determined date.
Now, three weeks later, Illinois (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) will face the Spartans (9-4, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
After a two-week pause, Michigan State returned to action Jan. 24 — an 94-62 win at Wisconsin — before back-to-back road losses to then-No. 7 Maryland (92-52) and then-No. 16 Indiana (79-67).
Under pressure
A nine-game losing streak has been bad enough for the Illini. And yet, two of its past three defeats have been in games where Illinois lost by a combined eight points — a 57-53 home defeat to Nebraska on Jan. 25 and an 80-76 loss at State Farm Center against Penn State three days later.
A 69-57 loss by the Illini at Wisconsin this past Sunday accounted for the Badgers’ first Big Ten victory of the season.
“There’s a lot of pressure on this team to win a ballgame,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said Wednesday. “We know that.”
Back in her home state
Jeanae Terry grew up about an hour from the Michigan State campus, as the Illini sophomore guard attended Wayne Memorial in the Detroit suburbs.
Terry — one of three Michigan natives on the Illinois roster along with freshman guards Aaliyah McQueen (Flint) and Aaliyah Nye (East Lansing) — was the Illini’s go-to player in seven January games (averaged 14.9 points).
“She’s a player that plays four spots,” Fahey said of Terry. “She plays the 1-4. We were in a position to play her at the 4 (at Wisconsin). She just kind of found her niche there.”
Focus on Clouden
Fahey’s opinion of Nia Clouden has not changed in the now two times Illinois has scouted Michigan State.
The fourth-year Illini coach was effusive in her praise of Clouden last month. And again on a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters.
“She’s one of the best guards in the conference,” Fahey said of the 5-foot-8 junior guard Clouden, whose 19.1 points per game ranks fifth in the Big Ten. “Her speed and quickness, I think that makes her a tough guard. She comes off ball screens downhill. She can stop and pop, has three-point range.”