CHAMPAIGN — For the third consecutive week, the Illinois women's basketball team was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Illini checked in at No. 22 in Monday's poll. Illinois debuted at No. 24 on Jan. 9 before moving up three spots to No. 21 in the poll on Jan. 16.
Shauna Green's Illini team finished the week with a 1-1 record after an 83-72 home loss to No. 6 Indiana on Wednesday night before a 67-64 win at Northwestern in Evanston on Sunday. Those performances saw Illinois fall one spot in Monday's latest rankings.
Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten), which enters the week with a NET ranking of 31st, has now completed the first half of its Big Ten schedule and is sixth in the conference standings behind No. 2 Ohio State (19-0, 8-0), Indiana (17-1, 7-1), No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1), No. 11 Maryland (16-4, 7-2) and No. 14 Michigan (16-3, 6-2).
The Illini's last top-six finish in the Big Ten was in Matt Bollant's first year when Illinois tied for fifth with a 9-7 record during the 2012-13 season. The 16 wins Illinois has so far this winter are the most since the Illini went 19-14, also in Bollant's first season.
Illinois still has three players ranked in the top 14 of the Big Ten in scoring in guards Makira Cook (17.8 points per game; 7th), Genesis Bryant (15.4 points per game, 12th) and Adalia McKenzie (15.1 points per game; 14th). The Illini also have the leading rebounder in the Big Ten in Kendall Bostic, who is pulling down 10.4 rebounds a game.
Bostic played a key role in Sunday's win at Northwestern — Illinois' first win in Evanston since 2014 — when the 6-foot-2 junior forward had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the three-point win over the Wildcats, as the Illini outscored Northwestern 44-20 in the paint.
Illinois has two home games this coming week, starting with Thursday's 7 p.m. game against Purdue (13-6, 4-5) followed by Sunday's visit from Michigan State (11-9, 3-6).