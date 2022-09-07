CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green’s first foray into the Big Ten as Illinois women’s basketball coach won’t be easy. The Illini will open conference play Dec. 4 at Indiana against a Hoosiers team that finished fifth in the conference, lost in the Big Ten tournament title game and reached the Sweet 16.
Illinois’ 18-game Big Ten slate also includes a Dec. 7 home game against Rutgers before conference action resumes at the end of the month. The Illini will face Butler, Missouri and Florida Atlantic in the interim before jumping back into league play Dec. 29 at Wisconsin.
Illinois will play consecutive road games just twice during the Big Ten season. The first is a Jan. 8 game at Ohio State followed by a Jan. 15 showdown at Minnesota. The second is a month later with a Feb. 9 game at Nebraska and a Feb. 12 game at Maryland.
2022-23 Illinois women’s basketball schedule
Nov. 4 vs. Quincy#
Nov. 9 vs. Long Island
Nov. 13 vs. Alcorn State
Nov. 16 vs. McNeese State
Nov. 19 vs. Evansville
Nov. 21 vs. Oakland
Nov. 25 vs. Delaware^
Nov. 26 vs. Charlotte^
Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh&
Dec. 4 at Indiana*
Dec. 7 vs. Rutgers*
Dec. 11 at Butler
Dec. 18 at Missouri%
Dec. 21 vs. Florida Atlantic
Dec. 29 at Wisconsin*
Jan. 1 vs. Iowa*
Jan. 5 vs. Northwestern*
Jan. 8 at Ohio State*
Jan. 15 at Minnesota*
Jan. 18 vs. Indiana*
Jan. 22 at Northwestern*
Jan. 26 vs. Purdue*
Jan. 29 vs. Michigan State*
Feb. 2 at Michigan*
Feb. 5 vs. Minnesota*
Feb. 9 at Nebraska*
Feb. 12 at Maryland*
Feb. 19 vs. Penn State*
Feb. 22 vs. Nebraska*
Feb. 26 at Rutgers*
# - Exhibition
^ - Daytona Beach Invitational
& - Big Ten/ACC Challenge
% - Braggin’ Rights
* - Big Ten Conference game