CHAMPAIGN — The way the Illinois women’s basketball schedule shook out for 2020-21, Nancy Fahey’s team will have to leave Champaign just once in the first 51/2 weeks of the season.
That early home game heavy slate includes a 7 p.m. season opener Wednesday against Indiana State at State Farm Center.
Which was announced Monday afternoon along with the rest of the 24-game schedule. Which, in other words, is college basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illini’s season opener will be the third game of a Wednesday tripleheader at State Farm Center. The Illinois men’s basketball team will open its season with a 1 p.m. game against North Carolina A&T, with a matchup between Ohio and Chicago State to follow.
In keeping with protocols in place throughout the state of Illinois, no fans will be allowed to attend games at State Farm Center.
The Illinois women’s team will also play Valparaiso and Omaha in Champaign before opening Big Ten play Dec. 10 at Nebraska. The Illini will return home for two more games, including its final nonconference game against Southern Illinois on Dec. 22, before ending the year with a Dec. 31 game at Indiana.
The Big Ten has expanded its conference schedule to 20 games for women’s basketball this season, with the Big Ten tournament slated for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Illinois is coming off a 2-16 record in Big Ten play as part of last season’s 11-19 record.
The Illini’s schedule currently includes eight games (all in the Big Ten) against teams ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. Maryland is ranked the highest of any Big Ten team at No. 12, with No. 16 Indiana, No. 17 Northwestern, No. 20 Ohio Sate and No. 25 Michigan rounding out the currently ranked teams.
Fahey, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach from 31 seasons at Division III Washington University in St. Louis, enters her fourth season at Illinois with a 30-61 overall record and 4-48 mark in Big Ten play. The Illini won two conference games in each of the past two seasons after going winless in league play in 2017-18.
Illinois returns two of its top five scorers after Petra Holesinska left for North Carolina as a graduate transfer and both Ali Andrews and Brandi Bealsey graduated. Sophomore forward Kennedi Myles, who averaged 8.9 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds in 2019-20, is the Illini’s top returning player.
Myles is joined by fellow sophomores Jeanae Terry and Jada Peebles. The guard duo started 11 games apiece in 2019-20 and averaged 6.2 and 5.4 points, respectively. Illinois got reinforcements in the form of now eligible Arizona State transfer Evan Rubin, a 6-foot-5 center, and freshmen guards out of Michigan in Aaliyah Nye and Aaliyah McQueen.