CHAMPAIGN — The Shauna Green era now has an official start date.
The Illinois women's basketball team announced its 11-game nonconference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, which will feature six regular-season home games in addition to a visit to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a second consecutive season, a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Pittsburgh and the continuation of a rivalry series with Missouri. The two rivals will meet at Mizzou Arena after the Tigers cruised to an 84-65 victory at State Farm Center last season.
Illinois will tip off its 2022-23 season on Nov. 9 with a home game against LIU Brooklyn at State Farm Center. The season opener for the Illini will follow an exhibition game with Quincy on Nov. 4 in Champaign.
The five other nonconference home games for Illinois include Alcorn State (Nov. 13), McNeese State (Nov. 16), Evansville (Nov. 19), Oakland (Nov. 21) and Florida Atlantic (Dec. 21).
The Illini will travel to the east coast of Florida in late November for the Daytona Beach Invitational, where Illinois will face Delaware on Nov. 25 followed by Charlotte on Nov. 26.
Illinois lost both of its post-Thanksgiving Day games in Daytona Beach last season, including a 67-53 loss to Dayton, which was led at the time by Green.
The remaining three nonconference matchups for the Illini are on the road: Pittsburgh (Nov. 30), Butler (Dec. 11) and Missouri (Dec. 18).
Green arrived in Champaign in March to replace Nancy Fahey, who retired from coaching, after spending six seasons with the Flyers. Green posted a 127-50 record at Dayton, and the Flyers qualified for the NCAA tournament four times.
Tip-off times for the Illini's nonconference games were not in announced in Wednesday's release.
Back in June, the Big Ten released the teams all 14 Big Ten teams will play this season, but not the full schedule.
Illinois will face Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers at State Farm Center, while the Illini are set to travel to Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
The dates for those 18 Big Ten will also be announced at a later point.