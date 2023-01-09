Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team could end a more than 22-year drought without an Associated Press ranking later today.
For the second consecutive week, the Illini were featured on The News-Gazette's Top 25 AP ballot. The N-G is one of 28 voters in the weekly poll, which is released around noon each Monday.
Illinois would have removed any doubt about getting an AP ranking if Shauna Green's Illini would have won Sunday at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois led by 17 in the third quarter against the undefeated Buckeyes before watching Taylor Mikesell rally Ohio State for an 87-81 win over the Illini that ended the team's seven-game winning streak.
Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Nov. 27, 2000. The Illini entered last week receiving AP votes for the first time since 2013. The 32 points Illinois accumulated were the most of any team not in the Top 25.
Here is The N-G's full AP ballot:
Rank, Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. LSU 5
5. Notre Dame 4
6. Indiana 6
7. Connecticut 7
8. Utah 8
9. North Carolina State 9
10. Virginia Tech 10
11. UCLA 12
12. Iowa 13
13. Michigan 11
14. Maryland 14
15. Oklahoma 18
16. Iowa State 15
17. Arizona 17
18. Duke 19
19. Oregon 22
20. Illinois 20
21. Baylor NR
22. North Carolina 21
23. Kansas 16
24. Arkansas 24
25. Gonzaga 23