01062023 UIbkbW 12

Illinois head coach Shawna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Sign up for our daily newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team could end a more than 22-year drought without an Associated Press ranking later today.

For the second consecutive week, the Illini were featured on The News-Gazette's Top 25 AP ballot. The N-G is one of 28 voters in the weekly poll, which is released around noon each Monday.

Illinois would have removed any doubt about getting an AP ranking if Shauna Green's Illini would have won Sunday at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois led by 17 in the third quarter against the undefeated Buckeyes before watching Taylor Mikesell rally Ohio State for an 87-81 win over the Illini that ended the team's seven-game winning streak.

Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Nov. 27, 2000. The Illini entered last week receiving AP votes for the first time since 2013. The 32 points Illinois accumulated were the most of any team not in the Top 25.

Here is The N-G's full AP ballot:

Rank, Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. LSU 5

5. Notre Dame 4

6. Indiana 6

7. Connecticut 7

8. Utah 8

9. North Carolina State 9

10. Virginia Tech 10

11. UCLA 12

12. Iowa 13

13. Michigan 11

14. Maryland 14

15. Oklahoma 18

16. Iowa State 15

17. Arizona 17

18. Duke 19

19. Oregon 22

20. Illinois 20

21. Baylor NR

22. North Carolina 21

23. Kansas 16

24. Arkansas 24

25. Gonzaga 23

Illinois

Tags

Trending Videos