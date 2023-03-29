CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green will have an opening on her staff she'll need to fill this offseason.
Ryan Gensler, an assistant coach with the Illinois women's basketball team this past season, was named the head coach at Akron on Wednesday morning.
This will be the first head coaching job for Gensler, who spent the past six seasons with Green.
He arrived at Illinois a little less than a year ago after spending five seasons as an assistant coach at Dayton before Green became the Illinois coach in mid-March 2022.
Gensler helped the Illini experience a dramatic turnaround in their first season with Green on the sidelines as Illinois went from 7-20 a season ago to a 22-10 record that included the program's first NCAA tournament trip since 2003.
Gensler will inherit an Akron program that finished 17-13 this past season, including 8-10 in the Mid-American Conference. He replaces Melissa Jackson, who went 72-69 in five seasons leading the Zips before the school decided in late February to not renew her contract.
Both Akron basketball programs will now have coaches leading them who have ties to Illinois. John Groce, the former Illinois men's basketball coach, just completed his sixth season in charge of the Zips. The Akron men's basketball team went 22-11 this past season, boosting Groce's record to 116-70 with the Zips.
Prior to his time at Illinois and Dayton with Green, Gensler had previously worked on women's basketball staffs at Florida, Loyola (Md.), St. Bonaventure and Providence.