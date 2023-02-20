CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team re-entered The Associated Press Top 25 rankings again on Monday after three weeks on the outside looking in for Shauna Green's team.
The Illini checked in at No. 25 in Monday's poll — in a tie with Middle Tennessee with 29 votes apiece.
Illinois was ranked for three consecutive weeks in January, reaching as high as No. 21 in the AP Top 25 before dropping out on Jan. 30.
The Illini have gone 3-2 in February with Sunday's 85-62 win against Penn State at State Farm Center getting them above the .500 mark for the month. Illinois moved up one spot to 35th in the latest NET rankings after the 23-point win over the Nittany Lions.
Green was asked after the Illini clinched the first 20-win season for the program since 2007-08 if her team was deserving of an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament.
The first-year Illinois coach responded: "I mean I do. 20 wins. We're 10-6 in the Big Ten. We've beaten Iowa. We've played some of the top teams really tight. Our NET's 35. We still have to take of business these next couple of games and the Big Ten tournament, but you know, I would hope that the committee would see that and we'd get in. I believe that we're an NCAA tournament team.”
Illinois hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2003.
The Illini (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) are back in action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night when they host Nebraska (14-13, 6-10) in Champaign.