CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team needed a win.
Badly.
So, Aaliyah Nye and her teammates went out and got one.
In a matchup between two teams near the bottom of the Big Ten standings for most of this season, the Illini showcased strong defense and timely offense to pull off a 68-47 win in front of 2,066 fans at State Farm Center on Sunday afternoon.
Illinois (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) limited Wisconsin (3-11, 0-4) to only 32.8 percent shooting from the field and forced the Badgers into 15 turnovers.
The combination of superb outside shooting from Nye, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, and an ability to take care of the ball by only committing 13 turnovers allowed the Illini to end a three-game losing streak in picking up their first conference win of the season.
“We really talked about making the easy pass,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said. “Sometimes, we overpass. We were trying to tell these guys, ‘Take your shots and make the easy pass.’”
Nye listened, scoring a game-high 21 points and connecting on 7 of 14 three-pointers. It tied a single-game record for most three-pointers by an Illinois player in a Big Ten game, with Amber Moore last hitting the mark 11 years ago.
All told, Illinois made 10 of 27 from beyond the arc.
“We struggled in our last game shooting the three,” Fahey said in reference to a 90-69 loss at Ohio State last Thursday night that saw the Illini shoot 4 of 22 from three-point range. “They put the extra time in. We’ve been talking (to Nye) about hunting her shot. She’s got to be more aggressive, and she was (Sunday). It was great to see.”
Junior guard Jada Peebles complemented Nye’s performance with 16 points on efficient 6-of-9 shooting, while freshman guard Adalia McKenzie (10 points off the bench), sophomore forward Kendall Bostic (14 rebounds) and sophomore forward Erika Porter (five points, seven rebounds, four blocks) also provided necessary jolts for Illinois.
Especially when Illinois looked like some of its inconsistent play would surface. After taking a 23-13 lead after the first quarter, Wisconsin outscored Illinois 19-11 in the second quarter to trim its halftime deficit to only 34-32. But Illinois limited Wisconsin, paced by 14 points from Julie Pospislova and 12 points from Katie Nelson, to only single digits in the third and fourth quarters, with Peebles and Nye combining to make a trio of three-pointers during a decisive 14-2 run in the third quarter that tilted the game in the Illini’s favor.
“We came out strong. Of course, Wisconsin responded in the second quarter,” Fahey said. “What I was really pleased with was the third quarter because we’ve talked about that a lot. We made some adjustments. I thought the kids reacted pretty well.”
Now, Illinois will shift its focus to an in-state foe when Northwestern (10-4, 2-1) visits State Farm Center for a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday as the Illini look for their first-ever Big Ten win streak during Fahey’s five seasons in charge of the program.
More performances like Sunday’s could make the possibility a reality.
“Wisconsin and us were both looking forward to this game,” Fahey said. “Just to get that win and have that feeling in the locker room helps a ton.”