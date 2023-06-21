CHAMPAIGN — It’s the calm before the storm for Illinois women’s soccer.
With most of the Illini roster playing in summer soccer leagues or training on their own for the next few months, coach Janet Rayfield and her staff are left with plenty of time to operate camps and hit the recruiting trail.
“We don’t have any summer opportunities to train our athletes, so a lot of them, I would say similar to baseball, go and find summer teams to play for,” said Rayfield, who is entering her 22nd season in charge of the Illinois program.
“That’s what the athletes are doing — they’re either playing with the team or training individually, getting ready for the season. From a staff perspective, we’re recruiting and hosting some camps, and those are kind of the two big focuses.”
NCAA rules prohibit coaching staffs from working out with their players during the summer months.
That isn’t a problem for the Illini, who are finding other ways to stay in shape. Some players — like sophomore defender Ellen Persson in Sweden and junior midfielder Sydney Stephens in Seattle — are playing with clubs across the globe. Others are working out with personal trainers and keeping their skills sharp.
The work doesn’t stop, but the time away from Champaign-Urbana can be beneficial in recharging the batteries.
“It’s a year-round sport at this point, so making sure that you’re giving your body the rest and recovery that it needs and coming in fit but ready for the long grind of the season (is important),” Rayfield said. “It’s a balancing act. I would say as it is with any sport is to — push the envelope to the point of being your best, but also making sure that you’re at a place where you can continue to grow and get through the season in a healthy way.”
Meanwhile, Rayfield’s summer has been filled with camps at Demirjian Park. The Illini hosted camps throughout the first two weeks of June, and more camps scattered throughout the latter portion of the summer.
“We’ve got both the community camps, which is young kids from the area just interacting with our athletes and enjoying the sport,” Rayfield said. “And then we’ve got sort of the higher-level ID camps ... that are really targeted at the high school athletes that are looking to play college, and maybe have Illinois on their list of the schools they’re looking at.”
Illinois likely made a good impression on some local high school athletes earlier this year, as well.
Four area girls’ soccer programs — Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More and Urbana — competed in two varsity matches during April’s first-ever “Girls’ Soccer Night in C-U.” The matchups were contested at Demirjian Park, with Rayfield making an appearance and speaking to those assembled.
It’ll be a fast and furious month for the current Illini women’s soccer athletes once they return to campus on Aug. 1. Illinois will play in a scrimmage on Aug. 9 and open the regular season against Loyola Chicago on Aug. 17 at Demirjian.
The Illini put together a 7-7-4 record last season. They’ll need to replace their leading goal scorer and point producer, Kendra Pasquale (five goals, one assist, 11 points in 2022), but return other good scoring options in Maeve Jones (two goals, two assists last season), Makala Woods (three goals) and Sarah Foley (two goals, one assist).
“It’s how much time can we spend on the field, making sure we’re communicating and we’re kind of all on the same page (and) balancing how much physically we’re demanding of them in such a short period of time,” Rayfield said. “The fitter they come in, the easier it is because we can really focus on the soccer side of things.”