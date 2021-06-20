Illini Year in Review | Coach of the year: Brad Underwood
➜ Why he’s our coach of the year: Year four of the Underwood era was the best one yet, making good on the rebuild that started in 2017. Illinois, led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, finished second in the Big Ten during the regular season and claimed a Big Ten tournament title before earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
➜ What will stick with you the most about this past year? “The fun and the personalities of this team to go along with the commitment and dedication that they showed. To the sacrifice to go from August and all through the year and not have a positive test and know there were so many limitations and so many demands put on them from the COVID side of things. Yet, it became a year of tremendous fun — not just because we won, but the interactions with our guys and the closeness that was developed and the personalities that were shaped. It was unique because it was so few other distractions. It was go to Ubben, go to your apartment. There was nothing else, yet this group became cemented in cohesiveness and fun. That’s very rare for 18- to 22-year-olds, and I appreciate that and learned a lot myself through all of that.”
➜ What was it like playing in mostly empty arenas all year? “I don’t think, nationwide, the players got enough credit for how competitive they were in those environments. Stale environments as I called them. I used to never go out before a game, and I was out on the court all the time before games because you don’t have fans and are chatting it up with the opposing coach. That part was unique. It was easier on the road, there’s no doubt, to flip an away game really into a home game because of the involvement of your bench. Our guys took such great pride in that. It was almost a surreal feeling. I think we got used to it. At some point, we understood we would have to manufacture it ourselves. We knew we had to be ready to play every night. There wasn’t that outside motivation and energy. It was very different. I missed (the fans) terribly, and I know our players did.”
➜ Outside of basketball, what was a positive you took out of the pandemic? “It challenged me like I’ve never been challenged. I’m going to go back to the summer — all of the unknowns, all of the delayed timeframes of knowing what Ayo’s status was, what Kofi’s status was. I didn’t know what my team was going to be. There was a certain level of patience I had to develop. It was a very spontaneous year. It was a very stressful year especially at 7 a.m. every morning when you had to test. I had to prepare myself to always expect the unexpected. It was very different going into the start of practice not knowing who our first opponent was going to be. We had no summer workouts. We had the guys here, but we weren’t allowed with them. It was challenging that way. It forced a lot of patience, and yet I think there were a lot of lessons learned there. I think we found out we could do things a little bit differently and still be successful.”
➜ How do you continue to build on the success of the last two seasons? “Easy: our culture. I use that word, and a lot of people use that word. Our success has come with player development. We’ve got tremendous, tremendous development in our strength and conditioning and in our nutrition. Everything is set there. Then we’ve worked really hard at putting high character guys into our locker room — guys who want to work and have the same goals. I think it speaks volumes to see Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams come back and want to be a part of that. If our culture wasn’t very good, they didn’t have to come back. I feel great about that piece of it. We’ve worked really hard to build a culture that is about winning, build a culture that is about togetherness and family.”
➜ What was the place you were most interested in getting back to once C-U opened back up again? “Harvest Market. I went the entire year without talking with anybody that was not in our Tier I testing protocols. That’s a little thing, but I never went to a grocery store. I never went anywhere where there were people around. I wouldn’t stop and pump gas at a gas station if there were people there for fear people might want to come up and talk to me. I just didn’t want to be that guy that was positive. All those little things like that. Going to Harvest Market and having lunch with our coaches. Going downtown and going to a restaurant. With COVID, we played probably more golf than we’ve ever played, but I was always in a cart by myself because I didn’t want to be around anybody. Those little things sound kind of corny, but you miss those interactions and just being able to move around freely. I went to Ubben and I came home. I was like our players.”
Honor roll: Previous News-Gazette Illinois Coaches of the Year
Year Coach Sport
2020 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2019 Chris Tamas Volleyball
2018 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2017 Mike Small Men’s golf
2016 Mike Small Men’s golf
2015 Dan Hartleb Baseball
2014 Mike Small Men’s golf
2013 Mike Small Men’s golf
2012 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2011 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2010 Terri Sullivan Softball
2009 Mike Small Men’s golf
2008 Ron Zook Football
2007 Brad Dancer Men’s tennis
2006 Karen Harvey Women’s cross-country
2005 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2004 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2003 Craig Tiley Men’s tennis
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).