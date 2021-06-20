Illini Year in Review | Female athlete of the year: Olivia Howell
➜ Why she’s our female athlete of the year: The Solon, Ohio, native had a delayed start to her Illinois track career after her freshman season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. The bar has been set awfully high moving forward after a pair of Big Ten titles — one indoor, one outdoor — and All-American honors this season.
➜ How would you describe your track season? “I see the whole track season as a learning experience with it being my first collegiate track season. I definitely learned a lot more about track, about myself, how I compete and how to improve throughout the season. I don’t know how to describe the feeling, but I look back through the season and can’t really comprehend I was able to win two Big Ten titles and was able to make it into the top 12 for nationals. It really shows the hard work I put in during the fall when we didn’t have a season.”
➜ What was it like to have two pop-up cross-country races — and big ones at that — in the middle of track season? “That was really interesting, but our coach really prepared us to be able to run from a 6K to what we would run in track. I feel like I improved a lot within those two races from the last cross-country season I had. Our coach puts an emphasis on the team culture. I think that’s a huge part of why our program is building and why we’re having this much success improving throughout the year. Knowing we’re trying to set a legacy for ourselves puts an emphasis on how we’re not just running for ourselves, but running for our team, our program and the school. I think that’s really what’s keeping us focused and driving us to just improve the program in general.”
➜ What was it like to be in the brand new track facility this spring? “It’s an amazing facility. Very nice locker rooms. Very nice track. To be in there and to know the meaning behind the facility is more than just a new facility. It’s setting the precedence for us to build our program and make our own legacy, while recognizing the legacies past athletes have made to help contribute. That started with a coach and athlete relationship, which was why they wanted to donate to the track in the first place. I think that reflects the type of relationship I have with my coach. I have so much respect for her and can trust her. That trust goes a long way in helping me improve myself. To be able to win a Big Ten title on the new track definitely felt like I was starting my own legacy. Watching everyone else on the team create those same memories — making PRs, winning Big Ten titles — on our home track was an amazing experience.”
➜ Was there one thing you were looking forward to with the world returning to somewhat normal? “Since the pandemic, as a team we were able to hang out with each other, but only with masks on and not the whole team at once. And if we did, it would have to be outside for a short amount of time. I think the main thing I’m looking forward to is seeing everyone’s faces instead of just their eyes. It’s a whole different feeling when you can see someone’s whole face and see their expression and have that actual human interaction.”
➜ How did you get interested in studio art as a major? “My dad is a graphic designer, and my whole family is kind of into the arts. I’ve been surrounded by any aspect of art — whether it be music to dancing to art — so I just had an artistic family growing up. I’ve grown fond of painting, so I wanted to continue that through my college career. As far as what I want to do with it, I haven’t thought too much about it, but I know I want to illustrate children’s books on the side and paint murals. Painting is one of my passions, but I have done ceramics. Soon I’ll be taking a sculpting class. It’s really all hands-on art I love to do, but painting is my main love.”
Honor Roll: Previous N-G Illini Female Athletes of the Year
Year Athlete Sport
2020 Jacqueline Quade Volleyball
2019 Jordyn Poulter Volleyball
2018 Jordyn Poulter Volleyball
2017 Nicole Evans Softball
2016 Jocelynn Birks Volleyball
2015 Stephanie Richartz Track and field
2014 Jannelle Flaws Soccer
2013 Ashley Spencer Track and field
2012 Vanessa DiBernardo Soccer
2011 Vanessa DiBernardo Soccer
2010 Angela Bizzarri XC/track and field
2009 Angela Bizzarri XC/track and field
2008 Angelena Mexicano Softball
2007 Yvonne Mensah Track and field
2006 Jenna Hall Softball
2005 Tara Hurless Soccer
2004 Lisa Argabright Volleyball
2003 Perdita Felicien Track and field
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).