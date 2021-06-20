Illini Year in Review | Moments by the month
AUGUST
The Big Ten was the first conference to postpone all fall sports indefinitely — a decision that included only the beginnings of an idea to play football, volleyball, etc., in the spring.
SEPTEMBER
Sike! The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football in the fall despite shelving all fall sports a month prior. But just football. The rest of the fall sports would still have to wait.
OCTOBER
Too late to rethink this whole football thing? Illinois opened the 2020 Big Ten football season with a blowout loss at Wisconsin and a seriously shorthanded home loss to Purdue.
NOVEMBER
The college basketball season started about 21/2 weeks behind the original, pre-pandemic schedule, but Illinois was ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll when it did.
DECEMBER
Lovie Smith’s far more “manageable” $2 million buyout was not a roadblock in Josh Whitman’s decision to fire the Illini football coach and replace him with Illinois native Bret Bielema.
JANUARY
Volleyball in January. Only in a pandemic. The Illini had to wait five months for their season — much like their soccer counterparts — but “fall” sports were eventually played.
FEBRUARY
Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball team went 7-1 in February, with the lone loss coming at Michigan State. It was part of a 15 wins in 16 games stretch for the Illini.
MARCH
All the success of the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball season came crashing down when Loyola Chicago engineered a dominant win during the second round of the NCAA tournament.
APRIL
Consider it the end of an era. Ayo Dosunmu announced his decision to enter the 2021 NBA draft live on “The Jump” on ESPN with every intention to move forward as a pro.
MAY
“Country Club U” was in full effect with both the Illinois men’s golf and men’s tennis teams winning Big Ten tournament titles. Within minutes of each other on the same Sunday no less.
JUNE
The state of Illinois entered into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan and reopened fully on June 11, with the university announcing its venues would be at 100 capacity for the 2021-22 school year.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).