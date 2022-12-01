Bret Bielema, left, and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald share a few words after Illinois’ 41-3 win against Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday evening. Bielema said Fitzgerald was the first Big Ten coach to reach out to him in the last two weeks after the unexpected deaths of Bielema’s mom, Marilyn, and his father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg.
Illinois' Chase Brown runs celebrates a touchdown with teammate Alex Palczewski during the fourth quarter of the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown crosses the goal line for a 39-yard interception return touchdown during the third quarter of the Illini’s 41-3 victory against Northwestern on Saturday evening at Ryan Field in Evanston. Brown had two defensive touchdowns as Illinois won its second consecutive game over the rival Wildcats.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito celebrates with teammate Reggie Love III after scoring a touchdown during Illinois’ game at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Reggie Love III (middle), celebrates with teammates Isaiah Williams (1) and Tip Reiman after scoring the opening touchdown of Illinois' game at Northwestern's Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Family and friends of Illinois football players gather before Saturday's game at Northwestern at a tailgate hosted by the parents of Illinois senior Alec Palczewski at Ryan Field in Evanston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois fan Dick DiStasio, a 1976 graduate who went to the UI on a hockey scholarship before the school's Division I team disbanded, grills up hot dogs and hamburgers in a parking lot at Ryan Field. The Park Ridge resident hosted around 50 Illini fans at his tailgate before Saturday's game at Northwestern. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
A mixture of Illinois fans in orange and Northwestern fans in purple and black filled the Ryan Field bleachers during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks loose after intercepting a pass during Illinois’ 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday.
Illinois players walk off the field during halftime of Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
The Illinois flags will fly at a bowl game this winter for the first time since 2019 and only the seventh time in the last 20 years.
Bret Bielema and his 8-4 Illini will find out their postseason destination on Sunday. College football beat writer Bob Asmussen said there are games this weekend that could influence where the Illini wind up. The top 3:
1. Purdue vs. Michigan. If the Boilermakers win, they'll get a New Year's Six bowl and the Wolverines likely will still wind up in the playoffs.
2. LSU vs. Georgia. An LSU upset won't get the Tigers in the playoffs but will bump someone else out of a New Year's Six bowl.
3. Utah vs. USC. If Utah wins, Ohio State likely reaches the playoffs, meaning the Rose Bowl could take Penn State.
Sports Editor Matt Daniels offers up four likely bowl-bound destinations for those who want to plan ahead:
CITRUS BOWL
The games takes place ... at noon on Monday, Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
The Illini fit because ... they’ve only played in the game once. And that was 33 seasons ago. John Mackovic’s 1989 team capped off its 10-2 season with a 31-21 win against Virginia on Jan. 1, 1990 in Orlando, Fla. Since Jeff George and Co. took it to the Cavaliers, 10 other Big Ten teams have played in the game that is going on its 77th version this season.
They could play ... Mississippi or Mississippi State. The Rebels have an entertaining coach in Lane Kiffin, but ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak. The Bulldogs also have a lightning rod coach in Mike Leach with a dynamic quarterback in Will Rogers.
RELIAQUEST BOWL
The games takes place ... at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
The Illini fit because ... a trip to Florida for a bowl game isn’t something the Illini have done since 1999. Illinois fans have shown the ability to travel well, and having thousands of Illini supporters at a bowl game the Illini haven’t played in since 1991 (back when it was the Hall of Fame Bowl) would certainly seem appealing to bowl executives.
They could play ... South Carolina. The Big Ten-SEC partnership continues with this game that was the Outback Bowl from 1995 until now. Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks are on a late-season run after postings upsets against Tennessee and Clemson in the last two weeks.
MUSIC CITY BOWL
The games takes place ... at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
The Illini fit because ... they’ve never played in the game that’s become a staple on the postseason calendar since 1998. Nashville is within a reasonable drive from Champaign (about 370 miles) and Illinois could bring a sizable contingent to the 67,700-seat Nissan Stadium. It’s not a top-tier non-New Year’s Day bowl, but it’s become one with a solid reputation.
They could play ... Kentucky. The Wildcats have played in this game five times already, but again, this would seem to make geographic sense. And, in turn, would bring out a good crowd. Mark Stoops’ team has hit a bit of a rut, though, going 2-3 in the Wildcats’ last five games.
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
The games takes place ... at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Illini fit because ... again, they would be a fresh face to a bowl game and city. Charlotte has actually hosted this bowl game for 20 years, but was previously known as the Belk Bowl (2011-19, the Meineke Car Care Bowl (2005-10) and the Continental Tire Bowl (2002-04) before Duke’s Mayo became the official sponsor before the 2020 bowl game.
They could play ... Syracuse. Think of it as the Tommy DeVito Bowl. The ACC sends a team to this game, and Dino Babers’ Orange are in a similar boat like the Illini. And not just based on their similar colors. Syracuse started fast, going 6-0, before going 1-5 in its last six games.