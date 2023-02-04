Who can the Illini claim as rivals? That lingering question about who Illinois doesn’t like the most, let’s consider it answered. Beat writer Scott Richey takes it a step further and ranks the other 13 Big Ten teams by rival potential:
1. Iowa
The Hawkeyes vaulted to the top spot in the Brad Underwood era. First was Jamall Walker and Chin Coleman going after Fran McCaffery in the handshake line. Then the Da’Monte Williams-Connor McCaffery staredown. And now Krush-gate. (That the games have been high-level matchups doesn’t hurt either).
2. Michigan
Need one way to rile up an Illinois basketball fan? Just ask who won the Big Ten title in the 2020-21 season. The banner currently hangs in Ann Arbor, Mich., but Illini fans would be quick to point out their team’s 16-4 record in a full slate of league games. There’s no coach vs. coach beef, but the way Juwan Howard is trending, don’t discount it.
3. Indiana
It’s the nostalgia option. The Illinois-Indiana rivalry peaked when Lou Henson and Bobby Knight were still roaming the sidelines. While the Eric Gordon recruiting flip provided a bump in the hatred/vitriol in the late 2000s, it’s just not the same these days. That the Hoosiers can claim a true rival roughly 100 miles away in Purdue doesn’t help.
4. Purdue
The Paint Crew has plenty of chants geared up for I teams in the Big Ten. Just not at the same level for Illinois as it does for Indiana. The Boilermakers’ rivalry energy is almost exclusively geared toward their Big Ten neighbors to the south in the Hoosiers. But as the closest conference team to Champaign, Purdue lands higher on this list.
5. Michigan State
As long as Mady Sissoko is on the Michigan State roster, there will be hard feelings from the Illinois fan base considering he broke Ayo Dosunmu’s face. Now, a masked up “Mamba Dos” proved to be a lot of fun, but Illini fans won’t forget there was just a common foul called on that play.
6. Wisconsin
The balance of power has shifted now that Illinois is the winner of six straight against the Badgers, including a rare three in a row at the Kohl Center. Of course, Wisconsin had 15 straight wins before that. If both teams are good, though, there’s rivalry potential.
7. Ohio State
Some Illinois fans took this rivalry way too far last season by directing what apparently was some egregious comments toward Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell. Feeling jilted doesn’t make that OK. Liddell isn’t around anymore, but the two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Belleville West picking the Buckeyes did give this rivalry some extra juice.
8. Rutgers
Brad Underwood has competition for coach that pieced together the best rebuild in the Big Ten. Steve Pikiell might even get the nod given the miracle he’s worked in Piscataway, N.J. Unless there’s another Paul Mulcahy waiting in the wings, the Scarlet Knights aren’t much of a rival.
9. Northwestern
Stop trying to make Northwestern as a rival happen. Yes, the Wildcats won by double figures in Evanston to start the new year. And, yes, there was a stretch the Wildcats won eight of 15 against the Illini from 2010-19. But the rivalry is about as legit as Northwestern being “Chicago’s Big Ten team.”
10. Penn State
This was a better rivalry on the volleyball court a few years ago. Not so much on the hardwood even if the Nittany Lions picked up a dominant 15-point win in Champaign in December. The overall series history still leans in Illinois’ direction by a 32-20 margin.
11. Minnesota
It’s tough to like a team that plays in a city that doubled as the set for Hoth in “The Empire Strikes Back.” A wind chill on minus-50 — or colder — feels like the rule and not the exception in Minneapolis during basketball season. Visit the Twin Cities in any other season. It’s far more enjoyable.
12. Maryland
Maryland is basically a Big Ten team in name only. There’s simply no history with Illinois outside some long ago Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups for the foundational base of a rivalry. The two teams have played some close games in the past few years, but close games a rivalry does not make.
13. Nebraska
The amount of wine that’s shipped both ways between Champaign and Lincoln, Neb., these days basically eliminates the Cornhuskers as a potential rival for Illinois. Wine aficionados Underwood and Fred Hoiberg like each other too much. Not to mention the fact Nebraska just isn’t much of a basketball school.