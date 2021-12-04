LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Illinois volleyball offense seemed destined for a long afternoon and early evening.
West Virginia threw up three point-earning blocks across the first 10 points of Friday’s NCAA tournament first-round match between the Illini and Mountaineers at the University of Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum.
But the hard times didn’t last for coach Chris Tamas’ team.
Instead, Illinois made life increasingly more difficult on West Virginia. And the end result was the Illini advancing past the Mountaineers 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20.
It marked the first NCAA tournament victory for Illinois (21-11) since the Illini beat Wisconsin in a 2018 Elite Eight matchup.
“They handled our serve to start off the match,” Tamas said of the opposition. “After that first set, we settled in a little bit more, got it going from the service line and then just turned a lot of important plays.”
A big reason the Illini were able to dispatch West Virginia (19-10) was the Mountaineers being unable to keep Illinois tamped down.
Five different Illini finished with double-digit kills. Junior middle Kyla Swanson became the fifth when she bashed the match-winning point in the fourth set.
Swanson’s 10 kills were joined on the double-digit plateau by 18 from sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry, 15 from graduate-student outside hitter Megan Cooney, 13 from junior outside hitter Jessica Nunge and 11 from junior middle Kennedy Collins.
West Virginia mustered just seven more blocks after that initial spurt, while Illinois’ hitting percentage never dipped below .255 across the final three sets.
The combination was perfect for the Illini, whose attack was keyed by redshirt junior setter Diana Brown’s 53 assists.
“We were able to run the middle a lot, and our middles were on fire,” Tamas said, “… and then we kind of spread it back out to the pins.”
Prior NCAA tournament experience likely was a factor in this outcome. West Virginia was making its first-ever appearance on this stage.
Illinois, meanwhile, boasted four athletes — Brown, Cooney, Collins and senior defensive specialist Taylor Kuper — who competed in the program’s most recent NCAA tournament match, a five-set loss to Utah in the 2019 first round.
Another five current Illini were on that 2019 roster as well.
“We’re just trying to take it one day at a time, one play at a time,” said Kuper, who piled up a team-best 26 digs. “I’m just really, really happy we got out with the win.”
Now on the horizon is a 4 p.m. Saturday second-round showdown with No. 7 Kentucky (25-4), which will host the match. The reigning national champions knocked off Southeast Missouri State 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 in Friday’s other first-round match at Lexington.
“I’m just looking forward to the battle,” Terry said. “Our team is full of some of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. ... We’re going to go out firing.”