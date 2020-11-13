CHAMPAIGN — All Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood had been able to do when asked about his team’s schedule for the 2020-21 season the last few months has been to laugh. He didn’t have any concrete answers to give.
The Illini’s schedule still isn’t complete. The Big Ten has yet to reveal its conference slate. And there’s still one opening for a nonconference game.
But at least Illinois knows it will officially start the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against North Carolina A&T in a multi-team event at State Farm Center. The Illini’s season opener was announced late Friday afternoon, with games against Wright State and Ohio to follow in the three-day, four-team MTE.
“We’re still waiting on certain things to be firm and to see what it looks like,” Underwood said earlier this week about piecing together the schedule in a season that will happen during a pandemic. “I can’t tell you anything other than it’s challenging. (Director of operations) Joey Biggs is working 12-, 14-, 16-hour days trying to put all the pieces together. We’re getting closer.”
Illinois got closer Friday. The official announcement of the Champaign-based MTE came with confirmation the No. 8 Illini would play No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis in the Jimmy V Classic. It’s a matchup that will feature preseason All-Americans on both sides with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Baylor’s Jared Butler.
That high-profile game will lead into another, with the Illini set to play at No. 10 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 9. Illinois will also be on the road for the Dec. 12 Braggin’ Rights game at Missouri after losing Thursday night’s coin flip.
“I think it’s going to be one of spontaneity,” Underwood said about the schedule. “What it looks like when we roll it out may be something completely different if we have games canceled.”
Postponed or canceled games are a worry with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening across the country. Per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, there are more than 20 Division I programs — including seven in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference — currently shut down because of positive COVID-19 cases with the season set to start in less than two weeks.
For now, Illinois will move forward preparing for its season opener against North Carolina A&T. The Illini topped the Aggies 95-64 last December in Champaign. It marked the debut for A&T coach Will Jones, who replaced the suspended Jay Joyner. Jones led the Aggies to a 14-5 record in 2019-20 after taking over, and his interim coach tag was removed when Joyner resigned in July.
Illinois’ other two games in the MTE includes one with multiple Champaign connections. Wright State coach Scott Nagy is a Centennial grad, son of longtime Lou Henson assistant Dick Nagy and started his coaching career as a graduate assent for the Illini during the 1988-89 Final Four season. The Raiders also have Champaign Central grad Tim Finke on their roster. The son and younger brother of former Illini Jeff Finke and Michael Finke, respectively, is now eligible after transferring from Grand Canyon.
Wright State went 25-7 last season and won the Horizon League. Ohio, led by second-year coach Jeff Boals, a former Ohio Sate assistant under Hoopeston native Thad Matta, finished the 2019-20 season 17-15 and fifth in the East division of the Mid-American Conference.
Following the same protocols currently in place at Memorial Stadium for Illinois football, there will be no public sale of tickets for Illinois basketball at State Farm Center.