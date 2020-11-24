CHAMPAIGN — The fluid nature of college basketball schedules has been on display for weeks, with multi-team event participation changing rapidly as the start date for the 2020-21 season approaches.
Game lineups have changed across the country. Multiple events at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., have seen teams pull out because of COVID-19 positive cases and others take their spot. The same has happened for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., and right here in Champaign.
Wright State pulled out of Illinois’ MTE last Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, the Illini had replaced the Raiders with Chicago State.
All three of Illinois’ MTE opponents this week — North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio — arrived in Champaign on Monday. All three groups had to provide negative tests for their entire travel party before making the trip.
Testing started Tuesday morning for all teams, with the Aggies, Cougars and Bobcats using the rapid tests provided by the Big Ten.
“It’s my understanding that everybody was negative (Tuesday) morning,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a post-practice Zoom. “They’ll have their shootarounds and practices here and test again before the game (Wednesday). That will go on every day. They’ll test every day they’re here. So far we’re in a really good spot. We’ll just keep knocking on wood and hope everybody stays contained and that we get an opportunity to get the games in.”
Illinois’ games this week make up about half of its nonconference schedule. The Illini are also scheduled to play Baylor in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, at Duke on Dec. 8, at Missouri on Dec. 12 and against a still-to-be-determined opponent at home on Dec. 5.
If Underwood had his druthers, though, nonconference games would have been off the schedule in 2020-21.
“I wish we were playing league games only, but we’re not,” the Illinois coach said. “I wish we were playing 26 of them because I know every opponent we’d play is testing the same way. That gives us the best chance in the safest manner, in my opinion, to play games. This is about the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”
Nonconference games weren’t exactly mandated, but the NCAA suggested that course of action. The lack of commonality in testing and overall COVID-19 protocols from conference to conference, though, has already contributed to ever-changing schedules across the country.
“I expect there to be a lot of hiccups because of non-league games,” Underwood said. “There’s (357) schools playing Division I basketball, we’re not all testing the same and when we do see cancellations or postponements, we don’t just panic and think the world’s coming to an end. (Wednesday) there’s going to be a lot of teams get their season started and there’s going to be a good amount of teams not, but the train’s moving. We’ve got to understand that patience is part of it.”
Discussions about COVID-19 and the necessary protocols to forestall pausing the program at Illinois is a regular post-practice topic of discussion. The Illini players understand what’s at stake.
“We know the circumstances that come with COVID,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
Dosunmu and his teammates also understand how tenuous a college basketball season in a pandemic could be. The Illini were on the verge of their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 when first the Big Ten tournament and then the NCAA tournament were canceled on March 12 because of the pandemic.
“You never know when it could end,” Dosunmu said. “God forbid, you never know when a game could be canceled. You never know when an outbreak could occur. It’s about taking each game one by one, not focusing on the past. Focusing on the present and the game in front of you.
“We’re blessed to have three games in three days, and we'll take them one by one, have fun and keep praying everyone stays safe. I look forward to a healthy season from everybody, and hopefully we can make it to March.”
Underwood has maintained his belief an NCAA tournament will happen. Getting to that point is where this season diverges from anything typical.
“Will it go smoothly like we normally see?” Underwood said. “No. That’s not even a mentality that I think we should have. It’s going to be different and challenging, but we can’t panic and we’ve got to understand there’s a lot of schools playing. We’re all on different testing systems. We’re all on different protocols and have different rules. That’s going to cause some confusion.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt we’ll have an NCAA tournament. I think we’re on the cusp of what everybody tells us is some vaccines, which could potentially help.”