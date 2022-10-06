ROSEMONT — Illini newcomer Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named to the 11-member preseason All-Big Ten men's basketball team, the conference announced today.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year as chosen by a media panel.
Jackson-Davis, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, and Purdue's Zach Edey were unanimous selections. Iowa's Kris Murray, Michigan State's Malik Hall, Minnesota's Jamison Battle, Penn State's Jalen Pickett, Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl joined Shannon on the team.