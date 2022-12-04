BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Makira Cook was the best player on the floor on Sunday at No. 5 Indiana.
And the star guard nearly led the Illinois women's basketball team to its biggest win in 22 years in the Illini's Big Ten opener.
But the Hoosiers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had different ideas making enough key plays down the stretch to fend off Illinois, which came up short in a 65-61 loss to Indiana in front of 5,381 fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Cook, who finished with a career-high 33 points for Illinois (7-2, 0-1), had been dealing with fatigue in the closing minutes.
It perhaps showed in the final 10 seconds, as Cook's layup attempt and jump shot both ended up short on back-to-back Illini offensive possessions with the Dayton transfer having the chance to give Illinois either the lead or tie the game late.
"We had plenty of opportunities down the stretch and sometimes those shots go in and sometimes they don't," Illinois coach Shauna Green said afterward. "We got the shots. I'll have to watch film. I don't think I would do anything different. Makira was really cooking and we got the ball in her hands and she got good looks that she had been making all game. We'll learn from it."
The Illini were seeking their first top-five win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since Jan. 2, 2000, when Illinois beat Georgia 82-65 in Champaign.