SEATTLE — The University of Illinois baseball program is back in the MLB draft discussion after a one-year hiatus.
Right-handed pitcher Jack Wenninger was selected by the New York Mets in Monday's sixth round, going 186th overall. This was followed later Monday by right-handed pitcher Riley Gowens being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round, going 279th overall.
Wenninger is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound hurler who graduated from Cary-Grove High School northwest of Chicago. Gowens is a 6-4, 225-pound pitcher who graduated from Libertyville High School north of Chicago.
The two mark Illinois' first MLB draft choices since pitchers Andrew Hoffmann and Nathan Lavender were taken in the 12th and 14th rounds, respectively, of the 2021 draft.
Wenninger spent two seasons with coach Dan Hartleb's Illini after transferring from Murray State following the 2021 campaign.
He served primarily as a starter during the 2023 campaign, logging 15 starts in which he posted a 7-4 record, a 4.84 earned run average and 79 strikeouts across 87 1/3 innings of work. Wenninger finished his Illinois career with a 5.09 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 122 innings worked.
Gowens has been with Hartleb's Illini since 2019, though he didn't see his first action on the mound until 2021.
Gowens made 12 pitching appearances during the 2023 season, all of them starts. He threw 60 innings in which he booked a 2-3 record, a 6.30 ERA and 75 strikeouts. He caps his Illinois tenure with a 5.69 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 177 innings pitched.
These two are the second and third local connections to hear their names called in this year's MLB draft, which runs through Tuesday.
Recent Mahomet-Seymour graduate Blake Wolters was selected 44th overall in Sunday night's second round, with the right-handed pitcher going to the Kansas City Royals.