CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood made it clear following Tuesday night’s 84-68 loss at No. 3 Purdue. Wins would be hard to come by when the Illinois guards around Kofi Cockburn aren’t making shots.
Cockburn held up against the Boilermakers’ post duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. Certainly better than he did in the first go-around with Purdue that saw him sit 60 percent of the game with foul trouble.
The shooters around him? Alfonso Plummer got hot — at least in the first half — but Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams were a combined 5 of 21 from the field overall and 2 of 14 from three-point range.
Off shooting nights aren’t a total deal-breaker for No. 13 Illinois this season. Wins have still come. Enough scouting report mistakes against Purdue on the defensive end, though, almost guaranteed a loss for the Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten).
“There’s some things we can grow from in that game, but we made too many self-inflicted mistakes,” Underwood said Saturday. “Nights that you don’t make shots, you kind of feel that building up. We weren’t good enough on the defensive end to stop them.”
Avoiding those kind of mistakes was the takeaway Underwood wanted from his team. Staying sound with the scouting report is always emphasized, but it took on more priority heading into Sunday’s rematch with Northwestern (12-10, 5-8) and the 1 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.
So did change. How Illinois guarded Purdue’s Jaden Ivey — or didn’t, in some instances — had Underwood evaluating how to defend elite talent in ball screens. Northwestern doesn’t have the same threat on the wing, but the thought to become more adaptable defensively has now percolated.
Changes on the offensive end for Illinois are centered on Andre Curbelo and his return. The sophomore point guard, who missed two-plus months with concussion issues and then more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, is still working his way back to a primary role.
That’s happening with little time in practice other than game preparation. Curbelo finding a rhythm and chemistry is therefore left mostly to game action. An NCAA-mandated two days off for Illinois following Tuesday’s game at Purdue didn’t help that issue.
Underwood said his team needs the pure practice time it’s not getting. Time to work and improve rather than plan. The Illini know what Curbelo can do on the court. Figuring out how it works best with this team considering he’s played just nine of 23 games remains the challenge.
Curbelo has shown the ability to use dribble penetration and get to the paint at will. To get a shot off — from layups to runners to jumpers — at his choosing. When to set Curbelo free offensively is the question.
“It’s a game-to-game adjustment based on how people play us in ball screens,” Underwood said. “One of the things that’s different is he’s always going to get in the paint. Sometimes, you can be five seconds into a shot clock and he’s in the paint and maybe nobody else has touched it. Sometimes, you’ve got to run offense and get it back to him knowing he’s still going to get it in the paint after everyone else has got a look.
“The biggest adjustment is when we go with him — whether it’s early in the offense or whether it’s a late clock and everybody’s touched it. He’s always going to get a shot and have that capability. It’s a matter of just when and where that comes.”
Curbelo scored 15 points in 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s loss at Purdue. His mid-range game — more floaters than jumpers — was his sole inefficiency. A coast-to-coast layup flashed the pace he plays with that can change what Illinois does offensively.
Curbelo pushing the tempo creates shots in transition for Frazier and Plummer. Opens up rim-running scenarios for Cockburn. Sets up Jacob Grandison to knock down three-pointers as the trailer.
“I love his pace,” Underwood said. “That pace he plays with helps us. In the half court, it’s more kind of (Ayo Dosunmu)-like figuring out where we’re getting him the ball and how we’re getting him the ball even when he’s off the ball. We’re getting better at that.”