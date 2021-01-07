CHAMPAIGN — Illinois ran Minnesota off the court in its Big Ten opener in mid-December.
A 92-65 victory that wasn’t even as close as that 27-point margin.
The next game was a high-scoring shootout in a 91-88 loss at Rutgers. Then another in a 98-81 win at Penn State.
Those games raised a basic question. What had happened to the grit and grind Big Ten?
The answer came during the past two weekends.
Indiana was more than happy to slow the game down.
Purdue even more so as one of the slowest teams in the country, doubling down on that with a pair of big men more than OK with slugging it out in the paint.
Illinois won both.
Not with the high-octane offense that averaged 89.3 points in the first nine games. Not always with the prettiest basketball either.
But finding a way — any way — to win? A big deal in the Big Ten where the challenges just keep coming like an 8 p.m. Thursday tip in Evanston for No. 12 Illinois (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten) against just-outside-the-top 25 Northwestern (6-3, 2-2).
“Every game you’re not going to score 100 points or 90,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “It’s not always going to be all free flowing, easy games. There’s going to be games like Purdue and Indiana where you have teams who are well coached and they make it a rugged, physical game. You’ve got to be able to find other ways to win.”
Illinois was held to its lowest point total of the season in its 66-58 win against Purdue this past Saturday. The Boilermakers flipped the game at the end of the first half and into the second with a 19-0 run. Even with a 9 of 22 showing at the free throw line, the Illini rallied. And won.
“In the Big Ten, you really don’t look at the outcome of the score,” Dosunmu said. “You look at wins and losses. Always when you get a win that’s a blessing. We’re excited and looking forward to getting another win in Chicago (Thursday).”
Adaptation is key. Good teams do it — and win.
Illinois has shown it can win a game running and win a game grinding. Illini coach Brad Underwood ties both to his team’s scouting report work before a game and its defense and rebounding during it.
“You prepare for the two days leading up,” Underwood said. “You get a mind frame of what that game is going to be about. You know when you play a certain team it’s going to be high tempo, fast paced, a little bit looser. You know when you get the big boy from Purdue checking in the game that they’re going to cram it down your throat for him.
“You’ve got to be able to adapt. You’ve got to be able to win different ways — whether it’s scoring 90 or whether it’s scoring 60.”
Illinois’ preference is to push the tempo. Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo give the Illini’s transition offense a real “one-man fast break” vibe. That the Illinois bigs run the floor well makes the team even tougher to slow down. Some games, though, don’t lend themselves to a quicker pace. Like the last two.
Indiana finished its 69-60 loss to Illinois on Dec. 26 with just three offensive rebounds. Purdue pulled down just six offensive rebounds a week later.
It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Not exactly. It was more a style choice on the part of coaches Archie Miller and Matt Painter, respectively.
“Style is something we can try to emphasis, and we do because of our running,” Underwood said. “Teams have to adjust to that. You look at our last two opponents, and they’ve sent three or four guys back to try to stop us in transition. We force some things ourselves, but we can’t do that at the expense of trying to be really sloppy.”
Illinois still managed to score 18 points in less than 20 seconds against Purdue. Underwood considered that “a pretty good number” for the type of game that one wound up being. That paled in comparison, however, to the 34 points scored in less than 20 seconds against Duke and the 33 against Minnesota.
“Sometimes we can force it,” Underwood said. “Sometimes we can’t. But we’ve got to be able to settle in and play how we need to play — especially on the defensive side to sustain winning.”