CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added depth at a position of need Thursday with a commitment from Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Brevyn Jones. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle has four years of eligibility after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.
Littyville I’M COMING‼️💯@JohnGarcia_Jr @LovieSmith @Coach_BMcClain #Illini #littyvILLe #B1G pic.twitter.com/JcgJjCQDxQ— Brevyn Jones🦍™ (@BrevynJ) April 30, 2020
Jones is the second offensive lineman and fifth total transfer to commit to Illinois this offseason. He joins linebacker/defensive end Christian Bell (Wisconsin), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford), New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond “Drew” Dan and Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower. Bell, Jeresaty and Dan are graduate transfers and will be eligible immediately.
Jones was a consensus three-star recruit out of Huffman (Ala.) High School. He initially committed to Tulane before flipping to Mississippi State. Ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect in Alabama by Rivals, Jones was part of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class that ranked 11th in the SEC but 23rd nationally.
Jones announced his intention to transfer in early April. Mississippi State went through a coaching change this offseason, with Mike Leach hired after Joe Moorhead was fired following just two seasons.