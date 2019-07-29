CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will officially open the 2019 season when training camp commences at the Campus Rec Fields on Friday. That hasn't stopped the Illini from adding a late commitment from Class of 2019 recruit Devon Witherspoon.
Officially committed to the University of Illinois 🔶🔷 @KeynodoH @IlliniFootball @IlliniRSmith pic.twitter.com/qn2OZaCPKe— Devon Witherspoon (@DevonWitherspo1) July 29, 2019
Witherspoon, a 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback, was unranked in the 2019 class out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla. He's the 16th scholarship player in Illinois' incoming freshman class and the second defensive back along with Chicago Phillips product Joseph Thompson.
Illinois was Witherspoon's lone high major offer. His other offers included South Alabama, Appalachian State, Georgia State, UMass, Middle Tennesee State, Southern Miss, Temple, Troy and UAB.
Witherspoon finished his senior season with 74 tackles, nine pass breakups, seven interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also spent time as a kick returner. Pine Crest went 9-4 in 2018 and lost in the second round of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs.