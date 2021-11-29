CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has clearly made offensive line a priority in recruiting the Class of 2022. The Illini added their fifth lineman Monday with a commitment from Danish tackle Magnus Møller.
Møller, a native of Denmark, picked the Illini over a mix of scholarship offers from FBS and FCS programs. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound unranked tackle's other offers included Brown, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Fresno State, Louisville and UMass.
The addition of Møller gives Illinois 18 total commitments in the Class of 2022 and now five offensive linemen. Møller will join Arrowhead (Wis.) guard Joey Okla, New Prairie (Ind.) tackle Hunter Whitenack, Cranford (N.J.) tackle Matt Fries and Iroquois West guard Clayton Leonard in Champaign in the incoming class.
Illinois' 2022 recruiting class ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 45th nationally per 247Sports. The Illini's last class put together primarily by former coach Lovie Smith and his staff ranked 13th in the Big Ten and 73rd nationally.