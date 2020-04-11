Blake Jeresaty
Buy Now
Blake Jeresaty Twitter
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Offensive line depth has been a persistent issued during Lovie Smith's tenure as Illinois football coach. The Illini partially addressed that by adding three prep linemen in their 2020 class. 

Saturday's commitment from Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty will also more immediate help to Illinois' depth up front as a graduate transfer. The Charleston, S.C., native started the last two seasons  for the Terriers, an FCS program, and earned All-American honors in 2019.

Jeresaty played in 35 total games in three seasons at Wofford after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman made all 28 of his career starts at center.

Jeresaty is the second transfer addition this week after Illinois also received a commitment from New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan Jr. on Thursday. The Illini added another graduate transfer in early March in Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell, who will likely shift to defensive end for Smith.

Illinois is set to return four starters on its offensive line for the 2020 season in tackles Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe, guard Kendrick Green and center Doug Kramer Jr. The Illini must replace guard Richie Petitbon, who played one season as a grad transfer from Alabama.

Jeresaty could provide competition for that interior spot along with the likes of Verdis Brown and Jake Cerny. The former was one of Illinois' top recruits in the 2018 season, while the latter started at guard in the Illini's bowl game last December with Kramer injured and Green starting at center. 

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).