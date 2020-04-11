CHAMPAIGN — Offensive line depth has been a persistent issued during Lovie Smith's tenure as Illinois football coach. The Illini partially addressed that by adding three prep linemen in their 2020 class.
Saturday's commitment from Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty will also more immediate help to Illinois' depth up front as a graduate transfer. The Charleston, S.C., native started the last two seasons for the Terriers, an FCS program, and earned All-American honors in 2019.
It’s time to go B1G 🟠🔵— I’m excited to announce my commitment to The University of Illinois! Thank you to my Wofford teammates, coaches and peers for the last four years- I will always be grateful. Time to take the next step #illini pic.twitter.com/eDV8X53JhQ— Blake Jeresaty (@Bmjeresaty) April 11, 2020
Jeresaty played in 35 total games in three seasons at Wofford after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman made all 28 of his career starts at center.
Jeresaty is the second transfer addition this week after Illinois also received a commitment from New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan Jr. on Thursday. The Illini added another graduate transfer in early March in Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell, who will likely shift to defensive end for Smith.
Illinois is set to return four starters on its offensive line for the 2020 season in tackles Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe, guard Kendrick Green and center Doug Kramer Jr. The Illini must replace guard Richie Petitbon, who played one season as a grad transfer from Alabama.
Jeresaty could provide competition for that interior spot along with the likes of Verdis Brown and Jake Cerny. The former was one of Illinois' top recruits in the 2018 season, while the latter started at guard in the Illini's bowl game last December with Kramer injured and Green starting at center.