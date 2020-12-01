CHAMPAIGN — Illinois released its 2020-21 schedule last month with one open date still to be filled. Tuesday's announcement of an 8 p.m. Saturday tipoff against UT Martin at State Farm Center filled it.
Adding the Skyhawks rounds out No. 5 Illinois' 27-game schedule, which includes a 20-game Big Ten slate. The Illini (3-0) have remaining nonconference games against No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday in Indianapolis, now UT Martin on Saturday, at No. 6 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 8 and at Missouri on Dec. 12 for the annual Braggin' Rights game.
UT Martin is scheduled to play its season opener at home Wednesday against Evansville. The Skyhawks experienced a preseason tragedy with the sudden death of coach Anthony Stewart on Nov. 15. Montez Robinson, who spent the last five seasons as Alcorn's State coach, was elevated from assistant coach to interim coach at UT Martin.
The went 9-20 last season and finished 10th in Ohio Valley Conference. Would-be returning leading scorer Parker Stewart, Anthony Stewart's son, announced Monday he was entering the transfer portal. Champaign Central grad Jonte Coleman is in his first season at UT Martin after transferring from Kankakee Community College.