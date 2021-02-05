Illinois volleyball has a chance to get back on track — and claim a signature win or two — with two matches at No. 9 Penn State on Friday night and Saturday night. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchup between the Illini and Nittany Lions:
Back to action
Penn State will make its 2021 debut Friday after its first four matches were canceled. Michigan’s athletic department-wide shutdown cost Penn State its first two matches, and then the Nittany Lions’ own COVID-19 pause wiped out week two. Illinois’ prep for Penn State was much like its prep for its season opener at Iowa. “They’ve got some good pieces back to build around and always have good players coming through,” Illini coach Chris Tamas said. Three Penn State juniors were on the preseason All-Big Ten Team. “We don’t know quite how we’re going to attack them yet or what to expect in terms of their offense, but we’ll keep preparing and keep developing.”
Stuck in the middle
Two of Penn State’s preseason All-Big Ten honorees were middle blockers Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord (along with classmate and outside hitter Jonni Parker). A pair of elite opposing middles isn’t anything new for the Illini having just faced Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart. Still, it’s another tough task for Illinois middle blockers Rylee Hinton and Kennedy Collins. “You just have to figure out what you can slow down and what you can kind of pick apart if you can,” Tamas said. “They did a nice job of slowing down (Wisconsin’s) middles more so in the second (match) once we kind of got a bead on them and frustrated them really well on the offensive end.”
Another top 25 foe
Penn State has held steady at No. 9 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 through the first three weeks of the “spring” season poll despite not playing the first two weeks. The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, along with No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 6 Minnesota. “You’ll find out where you are pretty quickly, that’s for sure, and to see where the weaknesses are,” Tamas said about playing Wisconsin and Penn State in consecutive weeks. “You also see what your team is made of. … Sometimes it’s really tough to know that until you get out there, put the jersey on and figure out what you can do in the moment.”
Senior leader
Megan Cooney will likely pass 1,000 career kills at some point against Penn State. The 6-foot-4 senior outside hitter leads Illinois and ranks second in the Big Ten at 4.07 kills per set this season. She currently has 987 career kills. A rough projection for the remainder of the season would put Cooney finishing the year just outside the top 10 of Illinois’ kills leaders — a group led by Laura DeBruler with 1,833. Cooney’s presence on a relatively inexperienced team — she is the only starter still around from the 2018 Illini team that reached the Final Four — has been crucial. “Meg knows what it’s about,” Tamas said. “It’s showing the difference of experience versus trying to get some.”