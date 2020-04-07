CHAMPAIGN — Fifteen more former Illini standouts representing nine sports and spanning more than a century of athletics will join 65 others when the 2020 Illinois Hall of Fame class is inducted on Sept. 18 at State Farm Center.
Illinois officially announced its fourth hall of fame class Monday morning with athletes running the gamut from football/baseball star Jake Stahl (1899-1903) to soccer standout Vanessa DiBernardo (2010-13). Ten of the 15 newest inductees are still living with their scheduled ceremony in September open and free to the public.
In a shift from what has become the traditional hall of fame induction schedule, this year's class will be inducted on Varsity I Weekend when all former Illinois athletes are invited back to campus.
This year's inductees are:
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Volleyball
Bartsch-Hackley’s Illini career ran the gamut from 2008 Big Ten Freshman of the Year to three-time All-American by the time she helped Illinois reach the 2011 national championship as a senior. Since leaving Illinois, Bartsch-Hackley has carved out a nearly 10-year professional career and earned a key spot on the U.S. National Team, which included helping Team USA qualify for the since postponed 2020 Olympics.
Tal Brody, Men’s basketball
A legend in Israel as the first athlete to be awarded the Israel Prize — country’s highest civilian honor — Brody played for the Illini from 1963-65 and was an All-Big Ten First Team and First Team All-American selection in 1965. Still ranked among the top 50 scorers in program history with 1,121 points, Brody opted for a pro career in Israel after being selected 12th in the 1965 NBA draft.
Vanessa DiBernardo, Soccer
Few Illini soccer players accumulated the type of résumé DiBernardo had by the end of her collegiate career. The standout midfielder was both a three-time All-Big Ten First team pick and a three-time All-American in addition to being named 2010 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2011 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. DiBernardo was the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft and still plays for the Chicago Red Stars.
Moe Gardner, Football
Gardner has a credible claim as the top defensive tackle in program history. The two-time consensus All-American helped Illinois win a share of the 1990 Big Ten championship and reach three consecutive bowl games. The 1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Big Ten honoree was selected in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft and played his entire six-year pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.
Kevin Hardy, Football
Linebacker U. resided in Champaign in the mid-1990s, and Hardy was a key part of that group along with John Holecek and fellow Illini Hall of Fame inductees Dana Howard and Simeon Rice. Hardy was an All-Big Ten First Team pick in 1994 and 1995, while also winning the 1995 Butkas Award as a consensus All-American as a senior. He went No. 2 overall in the 1996 NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars and played for three teams in nine seasons.
Derek Harper, Men’s basketball
Harper will be inducted into the Hall of Fame 15 years after making Illinois basketball’s All-Century Team. The standout point guard left Illinois after a strong junior season that saw him earn All-Big Ten First Team and Second Team All-American honors. Harper was the first ever draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks at No. 11 in the 1983 draft and scored 16,006 points for four teams in his 16-year NBA career.
Leo Johnson, Track and field/Football
Johnson spent the bulk of his 28-year coaching career leading the Illinois track and field program but also worked 16 seasons as a scout and assistant for football coaches Bob Zuppke and Ray Eliot. As track coach from 1938-65, Johnson guided the Illini to three national championships and 17 Big Ten championships (10 outdoors and seven indoors). His track athletes won 27 individual NCAA titles and 158 Big Ten titles.
Gia Lewis-Smallwood, Track and field
Lewis-Smallwood’s post-Illinois career has been even more successful than her time competing for the Illini, and that was successful in its own right. She finished fifth in the discus at the 2001 NCAA championship to earn All-American status and parlayed that into becoming one of the top Americans in the event. Lewis-Smallwood is a three-time U.S. discus champion, holds the American record and competed at the 2012 Olympics.
Ray Nitschke, Football
A two-way standout as a running back and linebacker, Nitschke was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection as a senior in 1957 before embarking on a 15-year NFL career. Nitschke, who was the only linebacker to be named to the NFL’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams, was the centerpiece of Vince Lombardi’s defense for the Green Bay Packers and helped them win five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowl titles.
Bob Richards, Track and field
Greatest pole vaulter in school history? That would be Richards, who was a six-time NCAA champion and won a total of 20 national AAU titles (17 in pole vault and three in decathalon). That doesn’t even take into account his two Olympic gold medals in 1952 and 1956 and a silver in 1948. The first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box in 1958, Richards was the No. 1 vaulter in the world for eight consecutive years in his prime.
Art Schankin, Fencing
Schankin was a three-time All-American during his fencing career at Illinois and won the NCAA sabre title as a senior in 1958 as the first collegiate fencer to claim a national championship with an unbeaten record. Schankin returned to Illinois from 1973-93 as the Illini fencing coach and posted a dual meet record of 391-51 to go with seven Big Ten championships and 10 top 20 finishes at the NCAA championships in 21 seasons.
Jenna Smith, Women’s basketball
Smith’s career totals of 2,160 points and 1,217 rebounds are still the program’s top marks even a decade after she played her final season. A three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection from 2008-10, Smith also holds the Illinois record for double-doubles in a career (53) and in a single season (21 as a senior). She was the No. 14 pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics and still plays professionally overseas.
Jake Stahl, Baseball/Football
Stahl is the oldest member of the class and will be one of the oldest in the Hall of Fame once he’s inducted. Stahl played football for three coaches between 1899-1902 and was an All-American tackle in 1901. He doubled up on the baseball field and helped lead the Illini to the 1903 Big Ten title. Stahl had a nine-year MLB career — with four seasons as player-manager — and won two World Series with the Boston Americans (1903) and Boston Red Sox (1912).
Adam Tirapelle, Wrestling
Tirapelle was a four-time NCAA qualifier and won the 2001 NCAA title at 149 pounds in helping lead Illinois to a fifth-place finish as a team — the program’s best since 1946. The three-time All-American and three-time Illini captain also won the 2000 Big Ten title at 149 pounds and set the program record for pins that season with 15. Tirapelle ranks second in program history with 127 wins and third in career pins with 33.
Don Tonry, Men’s gymnastics
Tonry started his Illinois career on a high note as a three-time All-American in parallel bars, high bar and all-around in 1956. He capped his Illini career with six more All-American honors in 1959 in all-around, floor exercise, side horse, high bar, parallel bars and still rings, which included NCAA titles in the first two. Tonry followed up his time at Illinois as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team before coaching briefly at West Point and 42 years at Yale.
