CHAMPAIGN — A new, multi-million dollar training center is in the works for the Illinois wrestling program, athletic department officials announced Thursday morning.
Pending approval from the Illini Board of Trustees and other school leaders, plans are in place for the creation of the $14 million Illinois Wrestling Training Center on State Farm Center's south lawn, across from the Illinois Conference Center.
A press release indicates groundbreaking would occur in spring 2024 and completion of the project would be expected by late 2025.
"Wrestling is one of our most storied programs," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in the press release. "For generations, Fighting Illini wrestling has competed at a high level ... with facilities that do not meet our standard of excellence. It has taken us years of evaluating, planning and fundraising, but we are so pleased to deliver to our wrestling program a facility of this caliber."
Per the press release, this facility will include "approximately 19,000 square feet of space, including a wrestling room with three mats, strength and conditioning and sports medicine facilities, a team locker room, a coaches' locker room and offices and a multipurpose meeting room."
Also planned with this project is another $1.3 million "in site work and improvements to State Farm Center parking," according to the press release.
Additionally, the athletic department on Thursday announced $10 million worth of "private philanthropic support" for the planned wrestling center. In the press release, focus was placed specifically upon Mark and Carol Mestemacher, Ron and Melody Domanico and Doug and Allison Waggoner.
"The support we have received from the wrestling community, donors and alumni has been unprecedented," Illini coach Mike Poeta said. "I am honored beyond words to be part of this journey. This collective effort by so many makes our goal of winning Big Ten and NCAA titles more attainable."