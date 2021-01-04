CHAMPAIGN — Illinois moved up the Associated Press Top 25 again this week, checking in at No. 12 on Monday when the latest poll was released. The three-spot jump was a product of both Saturday's win against Purdue (a third straight for the Illini) and some shuffling in the poll with multiple top 25 teams adding one or more to the loss column last week.
Illinois (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten) has been ranked each week this season, peaking at No. 5 after starting the season with three straight wins in its own multi-team event at State Farm Center. The Illini have two wins against teams currently ranked in the top 25, and all three of their losses came to ranked teams.
The Big Ten's total number of ranked teams did drop Monday, with Northwestern and Ohio State falling out of the top 25. Seven Big Ten teams remained ranked, with No. 5 Iowa, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 10 Michigan, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State joining the Illini.
That means Thursday's Illinois-Northwestern game in Evanston is no longer a top 25 showdown. The game is set for an 8 p.m. tip at Welsh-Ryan Arena.