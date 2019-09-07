Score by quarter
Illinois 0 24 7 0 —31
UConn 10 3 7 3 — 23
FIRST QUARTER
UCONN — Coyle 52-yard interception return (Harris kick)
UCONN — Harris 35-yard field goal, 11 plays, 74 yards, 5:15
SECOND QUARTER
UCONN — Harris 29-yard field goal, 5 plays, 38 yards, 2:22
UI — Bonner 28-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:14
UI — Imatorbhebhe 9-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:35
UI — Barker 18-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 7 plays, 59 yards, 2:42
UI — McCourt 53-yard field goal, 3 plays, 19 yards, 0:21
THIRD QUARTER
UCONN — Mensah 2-yard run (Harris kick), 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:05
UI — Imatorbhebhe 13-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 87 yards, 2:58
FOURTH QUARTER
UCONN — Harris 33-yard field goal, 15 plays, 64 yards, 8:02
Team statistics
Category UI UCONN
First downs 21 16
Rushes-yards 35-130 29-10
Passing stats 24-35-1 21-31-2
Passing yards 227 275
Total yards 357 285
Punts-yards 4-155 5-190
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Interceptions-yards 2-29 1-52
Penalties-yards 9-98 4-34
Sacks-yards 5-30 2-9
Third-down conv. 6-11 6-15
Fourth-down conv. 0-1 0-0
Time of poss. 29:15 30:45
Attendance: 23,108
Illinois statistics
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Norwood 6 62 50 0
Brown 9 33 13 0
Bonner 10 19 5 0
Peters 6 16 13 0
Sims 1 13 8 0
Stampley 1 -10 0 0
Team 2 -3 0 0
Total 35 130 50 0
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Peters 24-35 227 28 4
Total 24-35 227 28 4
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Smalling 7 56 26 0
Barker 2 44 26 1
Imatorbhebhe 4 42 14 2
Bonner 1 28 28 1
Sidney 5 25 9 0
Williams 1 14 14 0
Brown 1 9 9 0
Sims 2 7 5 0
Norwood 1 2 2 0
Total 24 227 28 4
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
McCourt 1-1 53 4-4
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Brown 5 163 68 0
Total 5 163 68 0
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Navarro 2 7 5 0
Total 2 7 5 0
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Hobbs 6-2-8 0
Harding 1-7-8 0
Eifler 4-3-7 0
Hansen 3-4-7 1.0
Adams 5-0-5 0
Betiku Jr. 3-1-4 3.5
Woods 2-2-4 0.5
Green 2-1-3 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Harding 1 0 0 0
Marchese 1 29 29 0
Total 2 29 29 0
UConn statistics
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Mensah 14 27 9 1
Thompkins 8 14 11 0
Zergiotis 7 -31 1 0
Total 29 10 11 1
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Zergiotis 21-31 275 40 0
Total 21-31 275 40 0
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Ross 4 85 40 0
Brown 7 81 25 0
Rose 2 31 23 0
Williams 1 23 23 0
Thompkins 4 21 8 0
Drayton 1 19 19 0
Maurisseau 1 8 8 0
Hairston 1 7 7 0
Total 21 275 40 0
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
Harris 3-3 35 1-1
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Thompkins 2 28 20 0
Total 2 28 20 0
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Morgan 5-6-11 1.5
Gilmartin 2-6-8 0
Coyle 4-3-7 0
Fortt 3-3-6 0
Harrell 3-2-5 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Coyle 1 52 52 1
Total 1 52 52 1