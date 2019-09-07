Illinois_UConn_Football_71092.

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) sacks Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn.

 Jessica Hill/AP
Score by quarter

Illinois 0 24 7 0 —31

UConn 10 3 7 3 — 23

FIRST QUARTER

UCONN — Coyle 52-yard interception return (Harris kick)

UCONN — Harris 35-yard field goal, 11 plays, 74 yards, 5:15

SECOND QUARTER

UCONN — Harris 29-yard field goal, 5 plays, 38 yards, 2:22

UI — Bonner 28-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:14

UI — Imatorbhebhe 9-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:35

UI — Barker 18-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 7 plays, 59 yards, 2:42

UI — McCourt 53-yard field goal, 3 plays, 19 yards, 0:21

THIRD QUARTER

UCONN — Mensah 2-yard run (Harris kick), 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:05

UI — Imatorbhebhe 13-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 87 yards, 2:58

FOURTH QUARTER

UCONN — Harris 33-yard field goal, 15 plays, 64 yards, 8:02

Team statistics

Category UI UCONN

First downs 21 16

Rushes-yards 35-130 29-10

Passing stats 24-35-1 21-31-2

Passing yards 227 275

Total yards 357 285

Punts-yards 4-155 5-190

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Interceptions-yards 2-29 1-52

Penalties-yards 9-98 4-34

Sacks-yards 5-30 2-9

Third-down conv. 6-11 6-15

Fourth-down conv. 0-1 0-0

Time of poss. 29:15 30:45

Attendance: 23,108

Illinois statistics

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Norwood 6 62 50 0

Brown 9 33 13 0

Bonner 10 19 5 0

Peters 6 16 13 0

Sims 1 13 8 0

Stampley 1 -10 0 0

Team 2 -3 0 0

Total 35 130 50 0

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Peters 24-35 227 28 4

Total 24-35 227 28 4

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Smalling 7 56 26 0

Barker 2 44 26 1

Imatorbhebhe 4 42 14 2

Bonner 1 28 28 1

Sidney 5 25 9 0

Williams 1 14 14 0

Brown 1 9 9 0

Sims 2 7 5 0

Norwood 1 2 2 0

Total 24 227 28 4

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

McCourt 1-1 53 4-4

KICKOFF RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Brown 5 163 68 0

Total 5 163 68 0

PUNT RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Navarro 2 7 5 0

Total 2 7 5 0

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Hobbs 6-2-8 0

Harding 1-7-8 0

Eifler 4-3-7 0

Hansen 3-4-7 1.0

Adams 5-0-5 0

Betiku Jr. 3-1-4 3.5

Woods 2-2-4 0.5

Green 2-1-3 0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Harding 1 0 0 0

Marchese 1 29 29 0

Total 2 29 29 0

UConn statistics

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Mensah 14 27 9 1

Thompkins 8 14 11 0

Zergiotis 7 -31 1 0

Total 29 10 11 1

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Zergiotis 21-31 275 40 0

Total 21-31 275 40 0

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Ross 4 85 40 0

Brown 7 81 25 0

Rose 2 31 23 0

Williams 1 23 23 0

Thompkins 4 21 8 0

Drayton 1 19 19 0

Maurisseau 1 8 8 0

Hairston 1 7 7 0

Total 21 275 40 0

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

Harris 3-3 35 1-1

KICKOFF RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Thompkins 2 28 20 0

Total 2 28 20 0

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Morgan 5-6-11 1.5

Gilmartin 2-6-8 0

Coyle 4-3-7 0

Fortt 3-3-6 0

Harrell 3-2-5 0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Coyle 1 52 52 1

Total 1 52 52 1